Just recently, American’s consumer debt (that’s everything except mortgages) hit $3.789 trillion.
So what’s a trillion? It’s a million million, a thousand billion or 1,000,000,000,000.
A billion is a thousand millions, or 1,000,000,000.
A billion seconds ago it was 1986, and then-President Ronald Reagan and then-Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev opened talks at a summit in Reykjavik, Iceland. A billion minutes ago it was the year 117 A.D. A billion hours ago our ancestors were living in the Stone Age.
But a billion dollars ago in consumer debt was something like just two weeks ago!
Learning how to manage your debt starts with understanding what’s in the fine print.
Principle of fine print. Never trust the flashy print, the cool logos or the enticing promises. There’s always a catch in the fine print. Always remember this: What the big print giveth, the fine print taketh away!
Changing the rules. When you signed by your signature, you gave the company the right to change the terms at any time. It can raise rates, shorten grace periods and basically change the rules and terms to its advantage whenever it feels like it. But it must tell you in writing.
Filler material. This is where it’s most likely to tell you about changes. But you think it’s just filler material and nuisance ads. Start paying attention. Read everything.
APR. This is the annual percentage rate (interest) you will pay on an outstanding balance. For credit cards it’s almost always variable, which means it can change without notice. Your APR may be fixed, but don’t let that fool you. Just because it’s not tied to an index doesn’t mean it will not change. All the company has to do is notify you that your fixed rate has been increased.
Late fee. Miss your due date and you’ll get socked with a big, fat late fee, as stated in the fine print. Typically, it’s $29, but some have increased that to $39 or more. By law, companies are allowed to set 5 p.m. on the due date in that creditor’s time zone as the cutoff time for which that payment is due. This can be a huge trick because if your payment arrives after 2 p.m. in, say, the Pacific time zone (even if you sent it by overnight mail), you’re late!
Slip up and pay dearly. If you miss a payment or are late twice, expect your rate to increase automatically, and not just a little bit. It could go to the maximum allowed in your state.
Over-limit fee. Let’s say you’re close to your limit and your payment is five minutes late, so the late fee puts you over your credit limit. Well, hang on because you’re going to get hit with another fine of $29 or more. And if your payment next month doesn’t bring the balance below limit, it’s going to happen again.
Transaction fees. If you use your card to get cash, buy gift cards or pay the rent or utilities, specific fees could apply. Make sure you know what the fine print says.
Arbitration. Some card companies note in the fine print that if there’s a dispute, you agree to go to arbitration. That means if you have a complaint with the company, you’ll have to pay for arbitration. You might as well stick a sign on your back that says ‘‘Kick Me!’’
Credit card rewards?
Dear Mary: Friends tell us that we should be using a credit card that rewards us in some way, instead of our plain old Visa card that does nothing for us. What type of credit card should we be using that is accepted at nearly all gas stations and most hotels and restaurants?
— Angela
Dear Angela: You left out a very important morsel of information. Are you carrying credit card debt from one month to the next? If you are, you have, in my opinion, forfeited the privilege to play the rewards game. You need to stop using your credit cards until that glorious day that you are not carrying a balance.
Let’s go ahead and assume you have no credit card debt. Even then, reward cards can be tricky. Most of them charge an annual fee. You have to do a lot of charging over a year’s time to earn enough rewards to offset that annual fee. And there are other limitations and conditions one should always consider before jumping onto the rewards wagon.
Credit card offers change like the wind. I could list a couple of reward cards you might want to consider right here, and they could be obsolete by the time you read it.
So instead, I will direct you to http://IndexCreditCards.com, one of several sites that keeps tabs on current credit card offers with their terms and conditions. You will find credit cards organized by what they offer. Look for one with no annual fee.
One word of caution: You could easily shoot yourself in the foot if you get hooked on earning rewards. Running up big balances every month to earn the maximum rewards can be quite risky.
Of course, you will intend to pay the balance off in full during the grace period (which you have only if you start the billing cycle with a zero balance owing), but just one slip-up resulting in a late fee or a couple of months paying interest on a big balance will wipe out your rewards in a big hurry.
Never forget that credit card companies exist to get as much of your money as they can. They are not outreach ministries in search of ways to make your life better. They do not care about you, nor are they anxious for you to come out as the winner when they come up with these marketing campaigns that give cash back or some other reward.
You have to get up pretty early in the morning to win at that game.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskte.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
