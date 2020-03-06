What do we do with our human failings and weaknesses?
One man described himself like an outboard motor on a boat. He said he was first of all hard to start. Second, he was likely to make a whole lot of noise over very little progress. Third, he was likely to run aground without a strong hand at the helm.
We have various failings and weaknesses. That’s part of what it is to be human. But that’s not all; the best part is God will help us. God doesn’t leave us alone. One of our biggest obstacles in life is self-control. In II Timothy 1:7, Paul writes, “God did not give us a spirit of cowardice, but rather a spirit of power and love and self-control.” God will help us with self-control and self-discipline.
John Maxwell wrote in his book, “Developing the Leader Within You”: “The first victory that successful people achieve is the victory over themselves.”
When we develop self-control over our passions and desires, and become self-controlled, then we become victorious over other things in life. When anything is left uncontrolled it can harm relationships. The Bible lists at least five of these things that must be self-controlled: Anger, lust, spending, drinking and ambition.
How do we get started with self-control? First, start with yourself. The comedian Jack Paar once said, “Looking back, my life seems to be one long obstacle course … with me as the chief obstacle.” Most people would like to start by blaming others for their problems. It must be a brother, sister or parents.
A psychologist did a survey of prison inmates, 600 of them. The psychologist found not one of the prisoners was personally guilty. He said, “I found the most innocent people on God’s green earth in prison.”
Second, start self-control early. The sooner we learn the lessons of responsibility, accountability, and integrity the better everything will be. It’s like a savings account, the earlier we start the more we will have.
Third, start small. I love this statement, “What you are going to be tomorrow, you are becoming today.” If we start being disciplined in a small way today, we will be ready to be disciplined in a big way tomorrow.
There is an old saying, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” How do you tackle big issues in your life? Start small. Do what you can today. How do you become a spiritual giant? You probably don’t start by praying for an hour a day, maybe five minutes, three minutes, or even ten minutes.
How do you build a great marriage? You start by doing small acts of kindness and love. Over the years it adds up to a huge foundation for a great relationship. Don’t try to do everything. Just some things exceedingly well. Lastly, start with God.
There are many things we need help with in life. One of the things we can’t handle by ourselves is self-control. God’s very spirit is one of self-control. Remember the outboard motor? Like that motor we need a strong hand at the helm or we will definitely run aground.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to take an honest look at our lives and find one or two areas that need your strength to gain self-control. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.