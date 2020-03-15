Every day, I open my inbox to find letters from my dear readers — questions, stories and lots of love, too.
I look forward to answering many of these questions in future columns, like today’s!
Dear Mary: My husband and I are very close with our next-door neighbors. Our children play together all the time, and we frequently spend holidays together. About a month ago, they asked us if we’d be interested in buying a new, state-of-the art lawn mower with them.
Neither one of us could afford it on our own, so they figured why not split the cost and share the rewards? My husband is all excited, but I’m a little nervous.
What happens if we have a falling out with them, or one of us decides to move? Is this a good idea?
— Bonnie
Dear Bonnie: I think it’s a great idea! And you will avoid all kinds of misunderstandings and problems down the road if you have a written agreement from the start. Who pays for repairs and maintenance? Where will the mower be stored? Who buys the gas? What are your buyout terms should one family move or want out of the deal?
It wouldn’t hurt to come up with a plan if another neighbor asks to borrow the mower from time to time, too. Believe me, it will be much easier to talk about these things now, rather than later.
Dear Mary: I recently purchased a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for my home. The sales guy put a lot of pressure on me to buy into one of those extended warranties.
I always thought that those things were just ploys to get more money out of customers, so I passed on it. But my dad says it can save me a lot of money in the long run. Did I make a mistake?
— Andrea
Dear Andrea: I think you exercised very good judgment. Extended warranties represent quite a commission windfall for most salespeople, which may explain why you got the hard sell. Besides, when was the last time you exercised your rights under any warranty?
Unless you are purchasing an item you plan to expose to extreme use or is notorious for developing problems (a treadmill or laptop computer, for example), my advice is to just say no to third-party extended warranties. Statistically, if an item is going to fail, that will happen in the first few months when the manufacturer’s warranty is in force.
Still nervous? Do this: Create your own extended warranty account by opening a savings account devoted to your HVAC system, and deposit the amount you would have paid for the extended warranty. If the system fails after the manufacturer’s warranty expires, you’ll have the money to make the repairs. And if not, you’ll have a nice nest egg.
Dear Mary: The other day, I was filing copies of this year’s tax return when I noticed that I had made a mistake adding up some deductions. When I told my brother, he warned me that I’d have a high risk of being audited, so now I’m in a panic.
Is there any way to fix the goof and avoid hefty penalties?
— Margo
Dear Margo: Relax; you have nothing to worry about. The IRS has created a special form to correct a return, which should tell you that filing a correction is a common occurrence.
Go to the IRS website to get Form 1040X, or call (800) 829-3676 to receive it by mail. This form is simple to complete. The fact that you file an amended return will not in itself increase your chance of being audited. It’s the nature of the change that could raise a red flag. But in your case, a simple mathematical correction should not cause you or the IRS a bit of concern.
By the way, you have three years from the due date of your return to amend it.
Dear Mary: I bought a car I can no longer afford. Thanks to your book, “Debt-Proof Living,” I have made changes in my life and finances, but I still have some problems because of my car.
I have put it up for sale, but I owe more than it’s worth.
How do you sell a car when you don’t have the title? And how do you get out from under a car loan you can’t afford?
— Kelly
Dear Kelly: First, call your lender to find out your exact payoff and the procedure for transferring the title to a new buyer. Next, go to a site like Edmunds or Kelley Blue Book to determine a realistic amount you can expect to get for the car. Check local listings to see if that number squares with what similar cars are going for in your area.
Now determine how much you will need to pay off the loan once you secure a buyer. Go to your credit union or bank and tell them your plan to sell the car and why you need a short-term, unsecured signature loan to make up the difference between what you owe and the sale price you expect to get. I know this represents new debt, but it will be required for you to finally get out of this.
Once you have a buyer, you will need the proceeds of that new loan together with the buyer’s money to clear the title so it can be transferred.
Once the car is sold, you will not be free of the debt, but you will have a much smaller loan. Even though the new payment will be a lot less than your old car payment, continue to pay as much toward the new loan each month as you did on the old loan. Doing this will get it paid off quickly.
Don’t let the fear of the unknown deter you. It may sound like a big fat hassle to sell a car for which you do not have the title, but people do that every day. If you take it one step at a time and make sure everyone involved knows what you are doing, you’ll be just fine.
You don’t mention your plans for a replacement car, but I suggest you forgo that for now and opt for public transportation. Or a bike!
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskte.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
