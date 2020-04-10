SUPER CLEANER. I mix rubbing alcohol and water in a 50-50 ratio in a spray bottle. I clean virtually everything you can think of with this mixture. It leaves no streaks, and it kills germs.
I usually pay less than $1 for a bottle of store brand rubbing alcohol, and it usually makes two bottles of cleaner. Cheap on the pocketbook and safer for the environment!
— Samantha
COUPON POUCHES. I use those plastic zipper pouches that kids use for pens and pencils to organize my coupons and rebates. They have a clear front and three holes punched in the side.
I have several for different categories of coupons or rebates, and I place them in a small three-ring binder. You can either color-code them or use a label maker to label the front of each pouch. Place an additional pouch in the back of your binder to hold receipts, rebate forms and universal product codes for easy storage.
I also keep a supply of small white envelopes, postage stamps, index cards and pens for easy rebate-filling while I’m waiting places. The binder can also be used to keep track of clothing sizes of family members or store shopping lists, to-do lists, etc. Make it something you’ll never leave home without.
— Jennifer
NO MORE STICKY. I use dryer sheets to remove the sticky residue left from price stickers.
I discovered this by accident a few years back when I got tired of looking at the residue on my washer and dryer that was left by the stickers. I picked up a dryer sheet that had fallen out of the dryer and rubbed it on the residue, and it came right off.
I then tried it on my refrigerator, and it worked again. I recently rubbed a dryer sheet on my address book, and, sure enough, the sticky residue came off that, too.
— Cindy
QUICK SHARPEN. If your scissors are getting dull, take some aluminum foil and cut through it four or five times. The result is that your scissors will be much sharper.
— Shar
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate.
