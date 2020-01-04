Dear Annie: My husband and I are in our mid-60s and have been married for 45 years. We had our children early in our marriage and made many sacrifices to make sure our daughter and son had all the benefits of a well-rounded childhood.
Because this took up most of our discretionary income, rarely did my husband and I eat out, and we took very inexpensive vacations, if we went anywhere. During our early marriage, we pursued higher education and worked our way into well-paying jobs.
About 25 years ago, we received the first of what’s ended up being numerous inheritances. We have continued to be generous to our children, who are now in their late 30s. We paid for their college and gave them a substantial amount of money for down payments on their first homes. We have four grandchildren and have invested enough money in our state’s college savings plan that they will have very little, if any, college debt.
When my father died eight years ago, we gave each of our children a Christmas present that was enough to pay off their mortgages. That may have been a mistake. I feel that every Christmas since has been a disappointment. We’re very practical, so we give checks. The checks seem insignificant in comparison to the “big one,” and I’m sure our gifts are a huge disappointment. The biggest problem of all is that my husband and I feel guilty spending money on traveling, a hobby we love. I suspect that my daughter, in particular, feels that I’m wasting her money.
How much do parents owe adult children? What about our grandchildren? Their parents aren’t saving money, and I don’t see much chance that they’re going to get the kind of benefits that our children have received.
Should we cut back on our spending so we can give them down payments for homes when they get to that stage in their lives?
— To Give or Not to Give
Dear TGONTG: Please, step away from the checkbook. Your adult children don’t need another cent. What they do need, sorely, is some sense. To continue giving them cash is to rob them of valuable experience and life lessons.
You’ve already given your grandchildren immense advantages, as well. If and when the time comes that they want to buy houses, they can work hard (using those great college educations for which you paid) and set aside the money for a down payment, just like millions of other Americans.
Enjoy your retirement. Take as many trips you want, and don’t take any guilt-tripping from your kids. If you get the itch to be generous with your wallet, donate to folks who need it. Charity Navigator (https://www.charitynavigator.org/) is a great resource.
Dear Annie: Hurricane Irma hit my neighborhood two years ago. I need access to electricity for my CPAP, nebulizer and oxygen concentrator, and so I went to the hospital before the storm hit.
My nephew thought that I acted like a 3-year-old. We had a wonderful relationship before the storm, but Irma changed all that.
Since then, I’ve read about noncompliant nursing homes and assisted-living communities whose residents died during the storm. How can I convince my nephew that I did the right thing?
— Safe Senior
Dear Safe: Your nephew thought it was immature of you to seek shelter at a hospital during a hurricane? I’m flummoxed.
But rather than continuing to try to convince him, let it be enough to know that you did nothing wrong, and divert your energy instead toward developing a thorough disaster preparedness plan.
Start by letting your power company, local police and local fire department know that you are oxygen-dependent. The Red Cross offers a free downloadable guide on its website, “Disaster Preparedness: For Seniors By Seniors,” that includes some additional tips if and when the next storm hits.
Dear Annie: My mom was always focused on helping others and would gladly give whatever she had if she felt someone else would benefit.
She had serious health challenges as well. In late November a few years ago, we found out she needed surgery which was scheduled for right after Christmas. I wanted to give her something extra special for Christmas.
I contacted family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers and the groups where she volunteered and asked them to tell me about the difference my mom made in their lives. I received phone calls, letters, emails and cards with wonderful stories full of love and gratitude about my mom.
For my mom, it was never about what she had or what she could get, but always about what she could give. I placed everything I received in a three-ring binder.
The night before her surgery, I read some of the stories with her. She smiled as I read, and we both cried. Mom got through the surgery and died a few years later. When my sisters and I were going through everything, we found the book. They gave it to me. I read it often.
I am sharing this story with you hoping it will encourage others to share how someone has made a difference in their life before they leave this earth.
— Loving and Grateful Daughter
Dear Loving: I absolutely love this idea. The holidays have come and gone, but all year long we have the opportunity to let loved ones know how special they are to us and how important they are to their communities.
We need not wait until they’re gone to express our gratitude for knowing them. Thank you for this reminder.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
