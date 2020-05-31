Getting our outdoor grill cleaned, polished and ready for the warmer months had me thinking about how much fun it would be to celebrate. Why not do things up right with an amazing menu and a few good friends, even if that means grilling on a budget?
What happened next I can only attribute to a momentary lapse of good judgment.
I visited the Lobel’s of New York website, “the best source for the finest and freshest USDA prime dry-aged steaks, roasts, specialty meats, and gourmet products that money can buy.”
Unveiling the mother of all outdoor grills seemed like an event worthy of a few high-quality American wagyu steaks delivered overnight on a bed of dry ice. I checked the price. Gulp! One 20-ounce porterhouse steak: $159.95 plus overnight shipping.
Just the thought of forking out more than a hundred bucks on a single steak jerked me back to reality with enough force to cause whiplash.
Surely, there has to be frugal ground somewhere between Lobel’s and what’s left of the buy-one-get-one-free hot dogs sitting in the freezer section of the store.
Professional butcher and author of “Confessions of a Butcher: Eat Steak on a Hamburger Budget and Save $$$” John Smith says that the cheap cuts of beef are often the most flavorful. And the toughest. But don’t let that discourage you from buying those meat-counter bargains. If you know the tricks, you can buy the flavorful, cheap cuts of meat that are not tough.
Select first. Don’t get your mind set on what you’ll be grilling this weekend before you get to the store. That particular cut may not be on sale. Instead, go with an open mind. Zero in on the cuts that are in season, plentiful and well-priced. And if they’re really cheap? Buy extra for the freezer.
Marinade. A marinade is the secret to making a tough cut of meat as succulent and tender as a prime cut. Just make sure your marinade of choice contains acids like vinegar, lemon and wine. Acid breaks down the meat to make it tender. Enzymatic action from wine, beer, cider and soy sauce also helps.
Temperature. The only way to guarantee that your meat will be moist, tender and cooked to a safe temperature is with a food thermometer. Forget the poke test, where you’re supposed to discern a piece of meat’s level of doneness by poking at it with your finger. You need a decent thermometer that can get deep into whatever you’re grilling.
The easiest and most reliable way to serve a perfectly grilled fare is with a probe alarm. You simply insert the probe and then sit back and wait for it to reach the temperature you have designated.
ThermoWorks ChefAlarm is my pick for the best probe thermometer out there. It’s a few dollars more than the cheapest thing you could find, but this is the probe thermometer you will use and rely on for years — decades — to come. It is super accurate, reliable and durable.
A less expensive, easy-to-use, reliable option is the ThermoWorks ThermoPop digital display food thermometer. This pocket thermometer rotates the display in 90-degree increments. Hold the ThermoPop in either hand, or read it upside-down — any angle that’s convenient. To check the temperature, simply insert and then wait 3 to 4 seconds for a digital display. It comes in nine cool colors.
Personal care tips
BABY-BATH BASKET. Here’s another way to safely bathe a baby: a standard laundry basket with lots of cutouts in the regular bathtub. When baby is old enough to sit up, this works great. Any type of plastic or rubber mat inside the basket will keep the baby from slipping. I used a rubber shelf liner from the dollar store, cut to size. The basket also corrals bath toys so they are within easy reach of the baby. — Bonnie
(Never, ever leave a child unattended in any amount of water, not even for a second, and not even in a basket. — MH)
MUSICAL COASTERS. Friends give me their old CDs, which I use to create gifts. Using cotton yarn, I crochet two small doilies the size of the CD. I then put a CD or DVD between the doilies and sew them together. I make sets of four or eight coasters and give them as gifts. I usually try to pick the yarn color that will go with my recipient’s decor, otherwise I use a neutral color. To launder, I don’t toss them in the washing machine, as the CDs may break, but I do soak them in soapy water, rinse and stand on end to dry. — Joyce
ROOTS-ONLY COLORING. I have found two hair colors that work for me, one for summer and one for winter. I clip coupons for the brands I like, but what really works for me and saves me so much money is only coloring the roots as my hair grows out. Coloring just the roots allows me to need only half of the hair color, preserving the rest in the original containers for next month. And using half gives me just enough solution to cover the roots. I figure I have saved thousands of dollars over the years. I haven’t used a salon to color my hair in over 25 years. — Cathy
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
