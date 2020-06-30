Who wants to cook when it is this hot?
In order to beat the heat, serve light, nutritious meals that keep you and your house cool at the same time. There are many ways cook healthy meals in the summer without turning on the oven.
Toss food on the grill. From traditional barbecue fare, such as hamburgers, steaks and chicken, to more unique choices like fruit or veggie kebabs, fish and corn on the cob, there are any number of grilling possibilities.
Use the microwave. From scrambled eggs to meatloaf, the microwave can be a great way to prepare foods quickly without heating up the house. Cook diced potatoes in the microwave for potato salad or mashed potatoes. Fresh corn-on-the-cob (about 3 to 6 minutes for two ears) and other vegetables can easily be prepared in the microwave.
Cook with your slow cooker or multi-cooker. Don’t let your slow cooker gather dust during the summer. Even though we traditionally think of more wintertime meals such as soups, stews and so forth, the slow cooker is actually a great choice for summer meals. Think about barbecued pork or beef sandwiches, lemon chicken, baked beans or a fresh berry cobbler in the slow cooker.
A multi-cooker such as an Instant Pot can cook a variety of foods from meat and poultry to side dishes and desserts without heating up your kitchen.
Here are a few other tips to help save energy and keep your kitchen cool:
- Boil only as much water as you need and use the lids on pans to trap heat.
- Cook several dishes at one time when using the oven; foods requiring the highest temperature first.
- Defrost frozen foods before cooking them.
- Close your kitchen shades on hot days.
- If you use the oven, keep the door closed and use the oven light to check progress.
- Check your oven door seal for heat leakage and replace it if necessary.
- Keep your oven clean for maximum cooking efficiency.
There are also many other options for meals that don’t involve turning on the oven. Sandwiches, wraps and skillet meals are all tasty.
Here is a quick recipe for a tasty quesadillas!
Cheeseburger Quesadillas
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt
- 8 10-inch whole wheat tortillas
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
In a large pan, combine the ground beef, Worcestershire sauce and seasoned salt. Cook until brown and drain. Set aside.
Carefully wipe out the pan and spray with cooking spray. Place one tortilla on the pan, top with one-fourth of the meat and one fourth of the cheese and then top with another tortilla. Cook for a few minutes on medium high heat until one side is browned and then flip, cooking until that side is browned and the cheese is melted.
Repeat the same process three more times. Cut each quesadilla into wedges with a pizza cutter and serve with your favorite burger toppings.
Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition information per (1/2 quesadilla) serving: 380 calories, 15 g fat, 25 g protein, 33 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber and 340 mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
