I love oatmeal — old-fashioned or steel-cut oats, baked oatmeal or boiled, oatmeal cookies, oatmeal pancakes or most anything contain oats.
More oats are sold in January than in any other month during the year. A cold morning almost calls for a steaming bowl of hot oatmeal to provide a delicious and healthy start to a new day.
What makes oats so healthy? Oats are a whole-grain food. According to the latest recommendations, we should strive to make half of our grain food choices whole-grain foods. Unique among the most widely-eaten grains, oats almost never have their bran and germ removed in processing. So if you see oats or oat ﬂour on the label, you’re guaranteed to be getting whole grain.
Oats contain two different types of fiber. Oats contain insoluble fiber, which keeps us regular by moving foods through our digestive system, thereby helping prevent constipation.
Oats also provide soluble fiber that acts like little sponges that pick up cholesterol and carry it out of the body. Adding oats to your diet could reduce your blood cholesterol level, especially LDL or “bad” cholesterol.
Ever wonder about the difference between the different types of oatmeal?
Steel cut oats are also called Scotch oats or Irish oats. These are unrefined oats that are cut into pieces by steel blades. They also take much longer to cook than other types of oats.
Rolled oats or old-fashioned oats. The oat grains are steamed, rolled, and then flaked.
Quick oats are also rolled oats but they have been ground a little bit which allows them to be cooked faster. You can use quick oats and old-fashioned oats interchangeably in recipes. When you use old-fashioned oats, the food will have a chewier, coarser texture. Quick oats are cut smaller, so they cook more quickly.
Instant oats are pre-cooked and have been dried and rolled. They can be mixed with a hot liquid with no further cooking needed. Instant oats often contain additional sugar and flavorings, which increases the empty calories per serving.
January is a great month to make oatmeal-containing foods like this tasty baked oatmeal. You can prepare this recipe quickly in the morning by mixing dry ingredients and wet ingredients separately the night before.
In the morning, combine the ingredients and pop in the oven as soon as you get up.
Leftovers keep well in the refrigerator and can be reheated in the microwave oven.
Baked Oatmeal
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/3 cup dried fruit, optional (raisins or other chopped dried fruit)
- 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts, optional
- 1 cup non-fat milk
- 1/2 cup applesauce
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 egg, beaten
Combine oats, sugar, baking powder, dried fruit and walnuts in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine milk, applesauce, oil and egg. Add to oat mixture and stir well.
Pour mixture into greased 8-by-8-inch baking pan. Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes. Serve warm with milk.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe from: Kansas State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.