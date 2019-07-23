Anyone who has grown zucchini in Nebraska knows that a little planting goes a long way.
Whether purchasing or picking zucchini — choose firm, slender zucchini with a bright green color and free of wrinkled skin and soft spots.
For best quality, harvest zucchini when it is young and tender, about 6 to 8 inches long and about 2 inches in diameter. As zucchini gets longer and bigger around, it becomes tougher and develops more seeds. These larger zucchini can be used to make baked goods with zucchini such as bread and muffins; scoop out seeds and pulp with the tip of a spoon and grate.
Store unwashed zucchini in perforated plastic bags in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator; wash zucchini just before preparation. For best quality, use zucchini within about three to four days. Zucchini makes a quick addition to meals as it doesn’t have to be peeled!
Here are a few quick tricks with zucchini:
-- Slice, marinate (try balsamic vinegar) and grill a variety of vegetables including zucchini, asparagus, green onions, eggplant and mushrooms.
-- Cut up veggies like carrots, zucchini and potatoes and add them to your favorite meatloaf or soup recipes.
-- Take your favorite lasagna recipe and try adding different combinations of your favorite vegetables between the layers: mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, onions or eggplant.
-- Add raw zucchini to lettuce and pasta salads.
-- Cut zucchini into sticks and serve with a dip.
-- Slice zucchini, sauté in oil over medium heat for about 5 minutes until tender crisp; toss into heated pasta sauce for a veggie-packed pasta topping.
What do you do with all of that zucchini after you have grilled, sautéed, baked and steamed all you can eat? Leave it on your neighbor’s porch? You can freeze zucchini by washing thoroughly and cutting in half-inch slices. Blanch for three minutes, cool under running water four minutes, drain and pack into freezer containers.
To freeze grated zucchini for baking, choose young tender zucchini. Wash and grate. Steam blanch in small quantities 1 to 2 minutes until translucent. Pack in measured amounts into containers, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Cool by placing the containers in cold water. Seal and freeze. If watery when thawed, discard the liquid before using the zucchini.
Here is an easy Grilled Zucchini Panini recipe that promises to keep your kitchen cool and your stomach satisfied!
Grilled Zucchini Panini
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into 6 slices
- 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 8 ounce ciabatta or sourdough loaf, sliced into 8 slices
- 1 medium tomato, thinly sliced
- 6 ounces provolone, thinly sliced
Heat a large grill pan or outdoor grill over medium-high heat. Place zucchini in a shallow dish. Add 2 teaspoons oil and garlic; toss to coat. Arrange zucchini in grill pan or on grill; cook 2 minutes on each side or until grill marks appear.
Cut each zucchini piece in half crosswise. Return zucchini to shallow dish. Drizzle with vinegar. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper.
Brush top of bread slices with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Top evenly with zucchini, tomatoes and provolone.
Heat the sandwiches on grill pan, grill or panini press until warm.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 343 calories, 16.8 g fat, 15.4 g protein, 35.3 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 722 mg sodium.
Recipe from: University of Missouri Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu