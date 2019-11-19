Americans eat more chicken every year than any other meat.
Chicken can be a nutritious choice and delicious choice. However according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria. If you eat undercooked chicken or other foods or beverages contaminated by raw chicken or its juices, you can get a foodborne illness or what is commonly called food poisoning.
Here are a few tips to keep your family safe from food poisoning:
-- Place chicken in a disposable bag before putting in your shopping cart or refrigerator to prevent raw juices from getting onto other foods.
-- Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling chicken.
-- Do not wash raw chicken. During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils and countertops. Only cooking will destroy any bacteria that might be present on chicken.
-- Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken.
-- Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate, cutting board or other surface that previously held raw chicken.
-- Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes and countertops with hot soapy water or run them through your dishwasher after preparing chicken and before you prepare the next item.
-- Use a food thermometer to make sure chicken is cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Studies show that the color of cooked poultry is not a reliable way to determine if the food has been cooked to a temperature high enough to kill bacteria.
-- If cooking frozen raw chicken in a microwavable meal, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning.
-- Refrigerate or freeze leftover chicken within two hours (or within one hour if the temperature outside is higher than 90 degrees F).
Chicken Nuggets
- 1 cup cornflakes
- 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
- 1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning (optional)
- 1 pound chicken breast, skinless and boneless
- 1/4 cup low-fat milk
Wash hands with soap and water.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Combine corn flakes, bouillon, and seasonings in a plastic zip bag. Pour milk in a small bowl.
Cut chicken in bite-sized pieces. Dip each piece of chicken in milk and then place in bag with coating mix. Gently shake to coat each piece evenly.
Arrange coated chicken pieces on prepared baking sheet, so they are not touching. Throw away any leftover coating mix.
Bake 12 to 14 minutes. Cook until internal temperature reaches 165 °F as measured with a food thermometer.
Makes 5 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 210 calories, 7 g fat, 260 mg sodium, 6 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
