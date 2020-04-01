Using leftovers is a great way to minimize food waste and save time.
Larger meals can be prepared earlier in the week and leftovers can be used later in the week or put in the freezer. The following ideas are ways to makeover your leftovers.
Cooked rice: Leftover rice can be used to make rice pudding and fried rice, or added to meatballs, soups and casseroles. It can also be frozen. You may need to add a small amount of liquid when reheating leftover rice.
Bread: If your bread, leftover rolls, hamburger or hot dog buns are getting a little dry, consider making bread pudding or letting them dry out so you can make your own breadcrumbs. If you have one or two hamburger or hot dog buns left in the package, use them to make cheesy toast by spreading with soft butter or margarine, topping with any kind of cheese and broiling in the oven until cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Fruit: Leftover canned or fresh fruit can be added to salads or pureed and used as pancake or ice cream topping. It can be mixed with yogurt, cottage cheese, or pudding. Overripe bananas can be used to make banana bread or muffins, or frozen and used in fruit smoothies.
Vegetables: Use leftover raw or cooked vegetables in soups, salads, omelets, pasta dishes and casseroles. Leftover baked potatoes can be cut up and fried in a pan, used to make a quick potato casserole or potato soup, or the potato pulp can be scooped out and used to make twice baked potatoes.
Roasts: Leftover roast can be sliced to make sandwiches or shredded for use in tacos, enchiladas or barbecued meat. This meat could also be cubed and used to make beef and noodles or frozen for use in casseroles.
Leftovers can spoil quickly, so take care to preserve nutrients and keep the food safe to eat. Immediately place leftovers in covered containers in the refrigerator and use within three to four days. Leftovers can also be frozen and used within two to three months.
Even though they are safe to eat, not all leftovers freeze well. Avoid freezing: hard-cooked egg whites (toughens them), lettuce and cabbage (becomes limp), mayonnaise (separates). Cream fillings, puddings, custard and gelatin salads do not generally freeze well.
Here is an easy recipe to use up leftover cooked chicken.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
- 6 English muffins
- 3/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 1-1/2 cups cooked chicken, chopped
- 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 bell pepper, washed and chopped
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Slice English muffins in half and place on an ungreased, large cookie sheet.
Spread barbecue sauce on English muffins to within 1/4 inch of edges. Top with chicken, cheese and bell pepper.
Bake 7 to 12 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Makes 12 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 130 calories, 2 grams of fat, 320 mg sodium, and 19 grams of carbohydrate.
Recipe from: MyPlate Kitchen
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
