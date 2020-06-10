There are several safe ways to thaw frozen food. However, the old method of letting it sit out all day on the counter is definitely not one of them.
Foods should never be thawed on the counter or in the sink. Never defrost foods in a garage, basement, car, dishwasher, outdoors or on the porch. These methods can leave your foods unsafe to eat. Some people say “Why? I have been thawing foods this way for years and never gotten sick.”
As soon as food begins to defrost and become warmer than 40 degrees F, any bacteria that may have been present before freezing can begin to multiply. Even though the center of the package may still be frozen as it thaws on the counter, the outer layer of the food is in the “Danger Zone,” between 40 and 140 degrees F, at temperatures where bacteria multiply rapidly.
Here are four safe ways to defrost food:
Refrigerator thawing: Thawing foods should be placed in a shallow pan to catch drippings so that other refrigerated foods will not be contaminated with raw food juices. Planning ahead is the key to this method because of the lengthy time involved. After thawing in the refrigerator, ground meat and poultry should remain safe for an additional day or two before cooking; red meat, three to five days.
Cold water thawing: This method of thawing can defrost foods at a much faster rate than the refrigerator but requires more attention. The food must be in a leak-proof package or plastic bag. If the bag leaks, meat tissue can absorb water like a sponge, resulting in a watery product.
Changing the water every 30 minutes ensures that the food is kept cold. Small packages of meat or poultry — about a pound — may defrost in an hour or less. A 3-to-4-pound package may take two to three hours.
Microwave thawing: When microwave defrosting food, plan to cook it immediately because some areas of the food may become warm and begin to cook during defrosting.
Cooking without thawing: It is safe to cook foods from the frozen state. The cooking will take approximately 50% longer than the recommended time for fully thawed or fresh meat and poultry.
Make sure to cook food to a safe temperature by checking with a food thermometer.
No-Added Salt Sloppy Joes
- 1 tablespoon dried minced onion
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pound of lean ground beef
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup of no-salt added ketchup
- 6 whole-grain hamburger buns
Wash hands with soap and water.
Mix all spices until well blended.
Brown 1 pound of lean ground beef over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes in a large nonstick skillet, breaking beef up into small crumbles. Cook until beef is not pink and reaches 165 degrees when measured with a food thermometer. Pour off drippings.
Add seasoning mix, water and no-salt-added ketchup. Simmer for 10 minutes, reducing heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer. Stir occasionally. Add more water if the mixture becomes too thick.
Serve on whole grain buns hamburger buns.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 340 calories, 8 g fat, 300 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 29 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
