Many of us want a break from cooking at home as well as support local restaurants by ordering curb-side, delivery or take-out foods.
But many of these perishable foods can cause illness if not handled safely. Here are some tips for safe take-out dining:
Keep it hot — the 2-hour rule: Never let hot prepared foods sit — in your car or on the counter — for more than two hours without refrigerating them. If you don’t plan on eating the food immediately you have two choices: You can hold it hot in a preheated oven at an internal temperature of 140 degrees F or above (use a thermometer to check the temperature); or you can put it in the refrigerator and plan to reheat it to a temperature of 165 degrees F just before serving.
Chill it — cold food know-how: Cold foods should be kept at 40 degrees F or below. Refrigerate perishable foods as soon as possible, always within two hours after purchase or delivery. If you are somewhere that is 90 degrees F or hotter (including in your car), make that one hour.
Reheating right: Reheat foods containing meat or poultry to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Reheat sauces, soups and gravies to a boil. If reheating in the oven, set oven temperature no lower than 325 degrees F. Reheating in slow cookers is NOT recommended because foods may stay in the “Danger Zone” (between 40 and 140 degrees F) too long.
Ready-to-eat vs. not ready-to-eat: Use care when cooking up foods from the freezer, deli or refrigerated sections of the grocery store. Not ready-to-eat products (NRTE) are identified as “raw” and require the consumer to cook thoroughly in order to be safe for eating.
Examples of these types of foods include frozen food entrees (pizzas, pot pies, TV dinners, etc.) and marinated, stuffed and/or breaded poultry, fish or meat. Foods that might appear to be fully prepared can still be classified as not ready-to-eat. Read and follow label instructions.
Not in the mood for take-out? Here is a quick recipe you can prepare at home. Add a fruit salad or dessert, and this recipe provides the basis for a MyPlate meal: Protein, grain, vegetable and dairy food groups.
Spaghetti Pie
- 6 ounces spaghetti, uncooked
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 2 cups spaghetti sauce
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1 cup non-fat cottage cheese
- 1 cup shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
Wash hands with soap and water.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Cook spaghetti following package directions.
While spaghetti is cooking, brown ground beef until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F on food thermometer. Drain fat. Add spaghetti sauce to ground beef and mix well.
Drain spaghetti when done. Break eggs into a shallow dish. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Stir margarine, eggs and parmesan cheese into spaghetti. Mix well. Form a crust in the prepared pie plate using the spaghetti mixture.
Spread cottage cheese over spaghetti crust. Top with hamburger mixture.
Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 450 calories, 20 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 710 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 36 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
