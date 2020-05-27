There are many ways to save money on the foods that you eat.
The three main steps are plan before you shop, find the best price, and prepare meals that stretch your food dollars.
Here are a few tips to help you save money:
Plan, plan, plan. Before you leave for the grocery store, plan your meals. Check to see what foods you already have at home and make a list for what you need to buy.
Compare and contrast. At the grocery store, find the “Unit Price” on the shelf directly below the product. Use it to compare different brands and different sizes of the same brand to determine which is the better buy.
Love leftovers by using them in new ways. For example, try leftover chicken in a stir-fry or over a garden salad, or to make chicken chili. Remember, throwing away food is throwing away your money! Plan to use leftovers within three to four days or freeze for longer storage.
Buy sale items you need. Just because it’s a good deal doesn’t mean you should buy it. Would you normally buy this item? If yes, then buying one of these items might be worth a try. However, if the sale means you have to buy multiple or buy in bulk, you should probably pass. Ask yourself, “Can I use all of it before it spoils?” If not, a sale might not be enough reason to make the purchase.
Buy generic. Your brand loyalty could be breaking your budget. There are several generic products that are just as good, yet less expensive. Try buying a different, cheaper brand next time and see if you can tell a difference!
Scan the entire row. Most grocery stores put the most expensive items at eye-level, so their customers do not have to bend down or reach for a product. Scan the entire section to get the best deal.
Online shopping can help you stay within budget. Keep checking the cart icon to see your running total. Then prioritize the items you want to purchase. The “Remove” button comes in handy when your budget is priority. Shopping online may also help eliminate some of those last-minute impulse buys.
Super Quick Beans and Rice
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Mexican stewed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1-1/2 cups brown rice, cooked
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a medium pot, combine tomatoes, taco seasoning and cooked rice. Mix well.
Add black beans to pot and stir.
Heat mixture over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir every few minutes.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 220 calories, 2 g fat, 730 mg sodium, 42 g total carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 8 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
