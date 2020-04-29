This is the time of year when many people are busy doing spring cleaning in their home.
It is also a great time check your recipes files and clear out any recipes that may be unsafe to use. Evaluating old and new recipes before using them is an important part of ensuring food safety. The following guidelines will help you know which recipes to avoid or modify.
Avoid recipes containing raw eggs. Since thorough cooking is necessary to destroy salmonella bacteria, foods that contain raw or lightly cooked eggs — such as ice cream, eggnog, custard sauce, homemade mayonnaise, salad dressings and some salads and desserts — are risky.
Many of these recipes can be made safe by cooking the egg mixture or using pasteurized eggs. Whipped topping can be substituted for whipped egg whites in many salad and dessert recipes
Always cook meat thoroughly. Eating raw or partially cooked meat, poultry or fish is potentially dangerous. Thorough cooking is needed to kill harmful bacteria that may be present in raw animal products.
The only way to know if these foods are thoroughly cooked is to use a thermometer.
Avoid low oven temperatures. Do not use recipes which slow cook the meat in the oven at temperatures below 325 degrees F. This may not be sufficient to heat the center of the meat fast enough to prevent bacterial growth.
Use USDA-tested recipes for canning. A deadly form of food borne illness, botulism, can occur is foods are improperly processed. The toxin does not always create visible signs of spoilage, such as unsealed lids, mold, off-odor or spurting liquids. Tested recipes and equipment are essential for safe home-canned foods.
Check out https://food.unl.edu for more information.
Blender Salsa
- 2 (14 ounce) cans “no salt added” diced tomatoes
- 1/2 medium onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and chopped
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- Half of a jalapeño pepper, gently rubbed under cold running water and chopped (see note)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, gently rubbed under cold running water (or 2 tablespoons dried)
- Tortilla chips, for serving
Note: For less spicy salsa, remove the seeds from the jalapeño.
Wash hands with soap and water.
Place tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime juice, jalapeño, salt, cumin and cilantro in the blender and process using short “pulses” or on low until combined.
Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Makes 20 servings
Nutrition information per serving: 10 calories. 0 g total fat, 0 g saturated fat, 70 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
