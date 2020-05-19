Looking for healthy, budget-friendly foods that are also delicious?
Rice comes to the top of the list. It is the most popular grain worldwide. At approximately 10 cents per half-cup serving, rice is easy to prepare and pairs well with other healthy foods such as vegetables, meat, and seafood. It is a good source of energy and has quite a few vitamins and minerals. There are many different types of rice. Here is a little information on each:
Brown rice has the outer hull removed, but retains the bran layers that give it a tan color, chewy texture and nut-like flavor. Brown rice is considered a whole grain and has more fiber than other types of rice.
White rice has the outer husk removed and the layer of bran milled away until the grain is white. Most white rice is enriched after milling but is not considered a whole grain. Long, medium and short grain are several varieties of white rice. The main differences in these varieties is their texture and some subtle flavor variation. From a nutritional standpoint, they are equal and can be used interchangeably, depending on the recipe.
Parboiled rice is rice that has gone through a steam-pressure process before milling. This procedure gelatinizes the starch in the grain, and ensures a firmer, more separate grain.
Instant rice can be white or brown rice and has been completely cooked and dehydrated. This process reduces the time required for cooking.
Ready to heat rice is precooked rice that can be heated in the microwave in just a couple of minutes.
How do I store rice? Uncooked rice can be stored on the shelf in a tightly sealed container. The shelf life of brown rice is shorter than that of white rice. The bran layers contain oil that can become rancid and refrigerator storage is recommended. Washing rice is not necessary; just measure and cook. Cooked rice can be refrigerated for up to seven days or stored in the freezer for six months.
Build-Your-Own Burrito Bowl
- Protein (1/2 cup) such as cooked shredded chicken, pork or beef, cooked ground beef or black beans
- 1 cup starch (cooked according to package directions) such as brown rice, white rice or quinoa
- 3 vegetables (1/2 cup each) such as tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, corn, avocado, jalapeño, lettuce or roasted sweet potato
- Optional toppings (1 to 2 tablespoons) such as salsa, low-fat sour cream, low-fat shredded cheese or cilantro
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a shallow bowl, add a protein and a starch to start your burrito bowl.
Add three vegetables to your bowl. Depending on preference, use cooked or raw vegetables in your burrito bowl. Feel free to add other vegetables than the ones listed.
If desired, add an optional topping(s).
Makes 1 serving
Nutrition information per serving: 424 calories, 4g total fat, 4g saturated fat, 60 mg sodium, 78 g total carbohydrates, 9g fiber, 23 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.