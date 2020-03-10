If you’re eating by yourself tonight, you’re not alone. You’re part of a growing trend.
More than half of American households consist of only one or two people. Cooking for one or two can be tricky. Several studies have shown that the diets of people who regularly dine alone come up short on important nutrients.
For many, cooking for one or two seems like too much work. Have you ever found yourself eating out of a container in front of the refrigerator or making another sandwich for dinner because, “It isn’t worth the effort to cook for just one?”
The good news is that preparing meals for one or two can be easy and enjoyable. Two important steps are to plan ahead and keep it simple. Here are some tips and hints for shopping, cooking and dining for one or two:
Buy a full loaf of bread, rolls or muffins. Take out the amount you need, then freeze. Thaw the bread and rolls, as you need them.
Buy frozen vegetables in bags. Cook only what you need. Toss into soups, casseroles or salads.
When purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables, buy small amounts. Fresh produce usually lasts only a week or less in the refrigerator.
Look for simple cooking ideas. For example: microwave a skinless chicken breast, drizzle it with tomato sauce and add a few sprinkles of mozzarella cheese.
Most recipes can be cut in half or in thirds. Some ingredients are difficult to divide such as an egg. If the recipe you want to cut in half calls for a large egg, try using a small egg or just the egg white. In some cases, it may be easier to make the entire recipe and freeze the rest for later.
Eggs can make a meal happen in a flash, anytime! They are an excellent source of protein and contain a bounty of nutrients such as vitamin D and choline. You can hard-boil a few on the weekend to have as an easy breakfast, snack or quick salad addition.
Cooking for one or two can have its advantages. It is less expensive and less work than preparing food for large groups. Saving money on some meals will allow you the opportunity to buy foods you might not have otherwise considered. Treat yourself once in awhile; you are worth the care and attention.
Here is a simple recipe that makes just two servings:
Turkey or Chicken Soup
- 1 cup chopped, cooked turkey or chicken
- Dash of pepper
- 1/4 chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 2 thinly chopped carrots
- 1/4 teaspoon thyme
- 2 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup cooked pasta (such as bowtie, shells, macaroni, etc.) or 1 cup cooked rice
Add all ingredients, except pasta or rice to pan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook covered until vegetables are tender crisp, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Add cooked pasta or cooked rice and cook a few more minutes until pasta or rice is heated.
Note: Prepare an extra chicken breast one night and use it in the soup the next night.
Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 270 calories, 4.5 g fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 28 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.