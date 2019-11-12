No one likes to get sick, especially with a stomach bug.
Norovirus is very contagious and the leading cause of stomach and intestine inflammation in the United States. The inflammation or gastroenteritis, leads to stomach cramping, pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Some people think of it as the “stomach flu.” You can get norovirus from an infected person, contaminated food or water or by touching contaminated surfaces.
Norovirus illness can make you feel extremely sick with diarrhea and vomiting many times a day. Some people may get severely dehydrated, especially young children, the elderly and people with other illnesses. Each year, norovirus causes 56,000 to 71,000 hospitalizations and 570 to 800 deaths.
Here are a few tips to prevent norovirus:
Practice proper hand hygiene. Always wash your hands carefully with soap and water—after using the toilet and changing diapers, and before eating, preparing, or handling food.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used in to hand washing. But, they should not be used as a substitute for washing with soap and water. Hand sanitizers aren’t as effective as washing hands with soap and water at removing norovirus particles.
Wash fruits and vegetables and cook seafood thoroughly. Carefully wash fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating them. Cook oysters and other shellfish thoroughly before eating them.
Keep sick infants and children out of areas where food is being handled and prepared.
When you are sick, do not prepare food or care for others. People with norovirus are contagious from the time they begin feeling sick until at least three days after they recover. Some people may be contagious even longer.
Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces. After throwing up or having diarrhea, immediately clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces. Use a chlorine bleach solution with a concentration of 1000–5000 ppm (5–25 tablespoons of household bleach [5.25%] per gallon of water) or other disinfectant registered as effective against norovirus by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Wash laundry thoroughly. Immediately remove and wash clothes or linens that may be contaminated with vomit or stool (feces).You should handle soiled items carefully without agitating them.
Wear rubber or disposable gloves while handling soiled items and wash your hands after, and wash the items with detergent at the maximum available cycle length then machine dry them.
Confetti Soup
- 1-3/4 teaspoons canola oil
- 3/4 cups diced onions
- 3/4 cup diced celery
- 3/4 cup diced carrots
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon whole fennel seed
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional but adds a “kick” to the recipe)
- 1-1/2 cups canned low-sodium black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
- 3-1/2 cups water
- 1 cup extra-lean turkey ham, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1/3 cup coarsely chopped kale
- 1-1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
In a large pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and celery. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Add carrots, salt, pepper, fennel seed and optional crushed red pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 more minutes. Add black-eyed peas and water. Cook uncovered for 24 minutes over medium heat.
Add turkey ham and kale. Cook covered for an additional 10 minutes over medium heat until kale is tender. Add parsley right before serving.
Make six (1-cup) servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 94 calories, 3 grams (g) fat, 8 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber and 488 milligrams sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
