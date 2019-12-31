It’s that time of year again … ‘New Year’s Resolution’ time!
How many times have you set a New Year’s resolution only to abandon it within the first few weeks?
To help you be more successful this year, start with a solid, goal-setting plan. It is essential to spell out— in detail — exactly what needs to be done.
For example, if the New Year’s Resolution is to “get more physical activity,” what does that mean for you? How much activity have you been getting? How much more do you want to get? What kind of activity do you want to do? When and where will you be exercising? Experts say to set SMART goals: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and easy to Track:
n Specific goals clearly identify the action to be taken, such as “I will walk …”
Measurable goals identify how much to do. They will provide a way to be accountable so add numbers and time frames to your goals: “I will walk for 30 minutes a day …”
Achievable goals identify actions that are possible for your situation. If you can’t get to a gym, for instance, maybe “I will walk for 30 minutes a day over my lunch hour” is achievable for you.
Realistic goals identify actions that are reasonable for your situation. If your job keeps you from walking at lunch every day, how many days can you expect to get away at noon?
Trackable goals help you gauge your progress. Can you check off an accomplishment on your calendar just as you had planned?
Once you have set SMART goals, follow these simple tips to help ensure success:
Time management: Don’t let busy schedules keep you from following through. Remember, research shows that three 10-minute walks are just as beneficial as one 30-minute excursion.
Pace yourself: Especially if you are just beginning to engage in physical activity, start slow and gradually increase your activity level as you gain stamina.
Support system: Knowing that someone else is counting on you helps increase the likelihood that you will follow through. (Hint: Your best partner for physical activity may be your dog. Dogs always want to go out to walk and they rarely call to say they have a conflict!)
Stuffed French Toast Wraps
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup skim milk
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 3 whole wheat tortillas
- 3/4 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
- 1 cup fruit (fresh, canned or frozen, thawed)
Crack egg into a shallow dish. Add milk and cinnamon to egg and mix well.
Dip tortilla into egg mixture coating each side. Allow to soak for 1 minute. Cook tortilla in a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes on each side or until browned.
Place 1/4 cup yogurt and 1/3 cup fruit in middle of tortilla and then roll.
Garnish with more yogurt and fruit and serve.
Makes 3 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 230 calories, 5 g fat, 11 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber and 105 mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
