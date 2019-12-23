Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, including the holiday parties and family gatherings.
However, delicious leftovers from your holiday celebrations can help stretch out your holiday cheer.
When the festivities are over and it is clean-up time, it is important to consider the safety of the leftover foods. If perishable foods (meat, poultry, cooked foods, cheese, cut-up fruits and vegetables) were out for more than two hours, they should be discarded. If you kept hot foods hot (above 140 degrees F), with chafing dishes, warming trays or slow cookers, you will want to refrigerate any leftovers right away. Perishable foods that were not out for more than two hours, or that were kept on ice also can be saved.
Leftovers should be stored in shallow pans or containers so that they cool down quickly. The quicker your leftovers cool, the less time they spend in the “Danger Zone” (40 to 140 degrees F). Most leftovers will keep for about four days in your refrigerator.
As you are putting food away, ask yourself if you can finish the leftovers in four days. If not, go ahead and package them for the freezer. Although safe indefinitely, frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor when stored for longer times in the freezer. Most cooked foods will keep their best quality for two to four months in the freezer. To protect your foods from the drying effects of the freezer, package them in heavy duty plastic containers, freezer bags, aluminum foil or freezer paper.
Safe ways to thaw leftovers include the refrigerator, cold water and the microwave oven. Refrigerator thawing takes the longest but the leftovers stay safe the entire time. After thawing, the food should be used within three to four days or can be refrozen.
Cold water thawing is faster than refrigerator thawing but requires more attention. The frozen leftovers must be in a leak-proof package or plastic bag. If the bag leaks, water can get into the food and bacteria from the air or surrounding environment could enter it.
Microwave thawing is the fastest method. When thawing leftovers in a microwave, continue to heat it until it reaches 165 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer. When reheating leftovers, be sure they reach 165 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer. Reheat sauces, soups and gravies by bringing them to a rolling boil. Cover leftovers to reheat. This retains moisture and ensures that food will heat all the way through.
Chicken and Pear Salad
Preparation time: 15 minutes
- 2 cups pears, gently rubbed under cold running water and diced
- 1/4 cup celery, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and chopped
- 1/2 cup onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and chopped (sweet onion will be most mild)
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1 cup cooked chicken, diced
- 2 tablespoons low-fat plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Dash of pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well. Serve now or chill.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours. ‘
Makes 5 (1/2 cup) servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 130 calories, 2.5 g fat, 135 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate and 3 g dietary fiber.
Recipe from: Oregon State Extension’s Food Hero Website
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
