With Thanksgiving just around the corner (like tomorrow!), many of us are busy with last-minute preparations.
It may be a stressful time if we are cooking for a large number of people with foods we may only prepare once a year. Here are the answers to a few last minute questions:
Should I wash the turkey before cooking it? Nope – many people think they are removing bacteria and making food safe. However, some of the bacteria are so tightly attached that you could not remove them no matter how many times you washed.
But there are other types of bacteria that can be easily washed off and splashed on the surfaces of your kitchen which could make people sick if not cleaned properly. Cooking to the right temperature kills the bacteria, so washing food is not necessary.
Is it safe to cook a turkey overnight at a low temperature? It is not safe to cook any meat or poultry in an oven set lower than 325 degrees F. At lower temperatures meat stays in the Danger Zone (between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F) for too long.
I just discovered I cooked the turkey with the package of giblets still inside the cavity. Are the turkey and giblets safe to eat? If giblets were left in the cavity during roasting, the turkey and giblets are probably safe to use. However, if the packaging containing the giblets has changed shape or melted in any way during cooking, do not use the giblets or the turkey because harmful chemicals from the packaging may have penetrated the surrounding meat.
My refrigerator is too full. Can I leave food outside to keep it cold? No, storing food outside isn’t safe. Two reasons why storing food outside is a bad idea: 1) Animals, both wild and domesticated, can get into food stored outside, consuming it or contaminating it. 2) Temperature variation. Just like your car gets warm in the summer, a plastic food storage container in the sun can heat up and climb into the danger zone (between 40 degrees F to 140 degrees F).
The best way to keep that extra Thanksgiving food at a safe temperature (below 40 degrees F) is in a cooler with ice.
I baked some pumpkin pies over the weekend to serve tomorrow on Thanksgiving. They’ve just been sitting on the counter. Should I have refrigerated them? Yes. Foods made with eggs and milk such as pumpkin pie, and cheesecake, must first be safely baked to a safe minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Then, they must be refrigerated after baking. It’s not necessary to refrigerate most other cakes, cookies or breads unless they have a perishable filling or frosting.
Pumpkin Pudding
- 1 (5.1 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix, regular or sugar free
- 2 cups low fat milk
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1-1/2 cups whipped topping
In a medium bowl, mix pudding and milk with an electric mixer for 1 to 2 minutes.
Add pumpkin and cinnamon to pudding mixture. Mix well. Stir in whipped topping with a whisk or spoon.
Chill until served.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 190 calories, 3.5 g fat, 410 mg sodium, 38g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.