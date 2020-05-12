Chicken Mediterranean Wrap

Looking for an alternative to traditional sandwiches? Try a wrap. This Mediterranean Chicken Wrap starts with whole wheat tortilla and is topped with hummus, chicken and an assortment of chopped vegetables.

 North Dakota State Extension

If you have been cooking a lot more at home lately, you and your family might be ready to add some new recipes to your typical menu. Have you had a wrap lately? These sandwiches are popular when eating out but you can make your own healthy “wrap” sandwich at home.

To create you own:

Wrapper: Begin with a sturdy wrap. Thin and pliable wheat tortillas are the easiest to use because they can be rolled and shaped (look for the whole wheat kind). To warm the wrapper, microwave for 15 seconds. Flat breads and pita breads can also work.

Filling: Start with a layer of well-dried lettuce, spinach or other leafy base to keep the tortilla from becoming soggy after it’s rolled. Add a selection of fruits or vegetables such as sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, crushed pineapple, chopped grapes, spinach, shredded carrots or thinly sliced apples.

Add an ounce or two of lean meat, poultry, beans or cheese. Maybe even try adding a grain food such as rice, couscous, quinoa or rice noodles.

Here are a few additional ideas for filling:

  • Caesar salad with chunks of tuna or chicken
  • Grilled vegetables
  • Scrambled eggs, hash browns and onions
  • Black beans, corn and salsa

Sauce: Roll up the sandwich and serve with a light sauce such as salsa, plain yogurt or reduced-fat mayonnaise.

Shaping: To shape the wrap, place the filling so there is a 1-inch margin around the edge of the tortilla. Then fold in one or both ends and roll from one edge of the tortilla. This method gives you a burrito-style wrap

Kids can also enjoy wrap sandwiches. Spread some peanut butter over pita bread or flour tortilla. Add thin slices of banana, apple or top with dried fruit. Or sprinkle some cheese on a flour tortilla and melt. Then add shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, cooked beans or diced ham.

Chicken Mediterranean Wrap

  • 4 whole-wheat tortillas
  • 1/2 cup hummus
  • 2 cups chicken, grilled or baked and cubed
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup tomato, washed and diced
  • 1/2 cup cucumber, washed and diced
  • 1 small red onion, washed and thinly sliced or diced

Wash hands with soap and water.

Spread 2 tablespoons hummus on each tortilla. Top with chicken, cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and onion. Roll and enjoy.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 420 calories, 12 grams (g) fat, 41 g protein, 37 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber and 300 milligrams sodium.

Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension

Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu

Tags

Load comments