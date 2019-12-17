The holiday season is filled with parties, family gatherings and lots of food.
While everyone wants to keep food-safe, it is especially important for pregnant women to do so. Pregnant women are at increased risk of food poisoning.
In fact, pregnant women are about 10 times more likely than the general population to get sick from listeriosis, a rare but deadly foodborne infection caused by the bacteria, Listeria. And, 1 in 7 Listeria infections occurs during pregnancy.
Why are pregnant women more likely to get food poisoning? During pregnancy a woman’s immune system is weakened, which makes it harder for her body to fight off harmful foodborne germs. Her unborn baby’s immune system is not developed enough to fight off harmful foodborne germs. For both mother and baby, foodborne illness can cause serious health problems.
Here are a few ways that pregnant women can avoid harmful food germs like Listeria — especially during the holidays:
Wash hands often with soap and water, especially when touching raw meat, raw eggs or unwashed vegetables, preparing food and before eating or drinking.
Don’t share forks, cups or food with young children. Wash your hands often when around children. Their saliva and urine might contain a virus that could be harmful for a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.
Cook meat and poultry until it’s well-done. Meat and poultry can carry harmful germs like E. coli and Toxoplasma. Always cook hamburger, chicken and other meat items until they are well-done to ensure bacteria and parasites are killed in the cooking process. And, heat cold cuts until they are steaming to avoid possible contamination.
Avoid raw or unpasteurized dairy. Raw or unpasteurized dairy may contain harmful bacteria. Do not eat soft cheeses such as feta, Brie and Camembert; blue-veined cheeses; or Mexican-style cheeses such as queso blanco, queso fresco and Panela, unless they have labels that clearly state they are made from pasteurized milk. Just say no to other unpasteurized or raw products, like milk or juice as well.
Make sure eggs are thoroughly cooked before eating. Sneaky Salmonella lurks inside eggs. Lots of foods are made with raw or undercooked eggs: Caesar dressing, homemade ice cream, cookie dough, mayonnaise and eggnog, to name a few. To avoid contamination and possible food poisoning, always use pasteurized eggs and avoid runny yolks by cooking thoroughly.
Don’t eat raw dough. Unbaked (raw) dough or batter can make you sick. Flour hasn’t been treated to kill germs like E. coli. Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter, whether for cookies, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes, or crafts made with raw flour, such as homemade play dough or holiday ornaments.
Quick and Easy Eggnog
- 4 cups milk
- 1 (4-serving size) package, vanilla instant pudding (regular or sugar-free)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla flavoring
- 1/2 teaspoon rum flavoring
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Combine all ingredients. Chill and serve.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutritional analysis per serving (with regular instant pudding): 130 calories, 0 g fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 24 g carb, 6 g protein, 320 mg sodium; (with sugar-free pudding): 80 calories, 0 fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 12 g carbohydrates, 6 g protein, 160 mg sodium.
