Young children are fast learners, so it’s a great time to help them develop healthy eating habits.
With a little planning, you can give your preschooler more opportunities to grow and learn to make healthy eating choices. Here are a few tips from USDA’s ChooseMyPlate:
Enjoy each other while enjoying family meals. Keep meal time relaxed to nourish the body and help your family make stronger connections. Let your little ones select which foods to put on their plates and how much to eat from the healthy choices you provide.
Feed their independent spirit at meal times. Each meal with your preschoolers is a chance to help them grow and learn to make some decisions on their own. Encourage them to make their own food choices from the healthy foods you offer.
Let go a little to gain a lot. It’s natural for parents to worry about their preschoolers’ eating habits. Offer healthy foods and let your kids choose from them. They’ll be more likely to enjoy meal time and eat enough, so everyone is happier.
Think beyond a single meal. Keep in mind what your child eats over time. Meals and healthy snacks give children several chances every day to eat a variety of foods. If your child eats only a little or nothing at one meal, don’t worry. He’ll make up for it with other meals and snacks to get what he needs for good health over time.
Sometimes new foods take time. Kids don’t always take to new foods right away. Offer new fruits and vegetables many times, served a variety of ways. Give your kids just a taste at first and be patient with them.
Patience works better than pressure. Offer your children new foods. Then, let them choose how much to eat. Kids are more likely to enjoy new foods when eating them is their own choice. It also teaches them how to be independent.
Let them learn by serving themselves. Let your kids serve themselves at dinner. Teach them to take small amounts at first. Assure them they can get more if they’re still hungry.
Involve the kids. As your preschoolers grow, let them help prepare, serve, and clean up after the meal. For example, kids can help by measuring, adding ingredients, stirring, washing veggies, etc.
Garden Vegetable Cakes
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon dill weed
- Pepper and salt to taste
- 4 eggs (or 1 cup egg substitute)
- 2 tablespoons minced green onion with tops
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh minced garlic (1/4 teaspoon dried)
- 1-1/2 cups shredded vegetables (unpeeled zucchini, potato, carrots, bell pepper, celery, sweet potato, etc.)
- Optional toppings: salsa, avocado, tomato slices or sour cream
Drain zucchini and press to remove excess water. Precook “harder” vegetables (i.e. carrots, sweet potato) briefly in a microwave.
In medium bowl, stir together cheese, flour, baking powder, pepper and dill weed.
Beat in eggs, onions, lemon juice and garlic until well blended. Stir in shredded vegetables.
For each vegetable cake, pour 1/3 cup batter onto hot, lightly greased skillet or griddle (380 degrees F for electric griddle). Cook on both sides until golden brown. Top as deisired. Serve hot.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes 4 servings (2 cakes each).
Nutrition information per serving (without toppings): 160 calories, 7 grams fat, 240 mg sodium, 15 grams of carbohydrate.
Recipe from: Oregon State University Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
