Many of us are concerned about COVID-19 and shopping and handling groceries.
The Centers for Disease Control, the Federal Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have all reported they are not aware of any reports at this time that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.
However, there are important steps you can take to minimize risk at the grocery store according to North Carolina State Extension:
-- Shop alone and go with a plan.
-- Use hand sanitizer when entering stores and wash hands and/or use sanitizer after leaving.
-- Bring disinfecting wipes and use on cart and basket handles and card readers.
-- Maintain social distancing as much as possible while shopping.
-- Avoid touching surfaces or items unnecessarily and avoid touching your mouth, nose or face.
-- It is NOT recommended to store groceries outside of home, in cars or garages.
Here are a few general preparation tips for fresh produce:
-- Washing fruits and vegetables with soap or detergent or using commercial produce washes is NOT recommended.
-- It is NOT recommended to treat produce with chemical disinfectants at home.
-- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water before and after preparation.
-- Wash all produce thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking.
-- Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fresh fruits and vegetables before preparing and/or eating.
-- Even if you plan to peel the produce before eating, it is still important to wash it first so dirt and bacteria are not transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable. Scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.
-- Dry produce with a clean cloth towel or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present.
What about pre-washed produce? If the package indicates that the contents are pre-washed and ready-to-eat, you can use the produce without further washing. If you do chose to wash a product marked “pre-washed” or “ready-to-eat,” be sure to use safe handling practices to avoid any cross contamination.
More information can be found: https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources
Carrot and Apple Salad
- 2 carrots, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water
- 1 tart apple, such as Granny Smith, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Wash hands with soap and water.
Peel the carrots. Cut into 1/4-inch thick slices.
Blanch the carrots by bringing a medium saucepan, half-full of water, to a boil. Add carrots and cook for 2 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and pat dry.
Cut apple and remove the core. Cut into fourths. Cut crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices.
For dressing, combine honey, olive oil and vinegar in a large bowl.
Add carrots and apple to dressing. Stir to combine.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 130 calories, 7 g fat, 20 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 15 g sugar, 9 g added sugar and 1 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
