What do most kids have on their holiday wish list this year? Probably some type of technology — from smartphones to tablets, to the latest video game. But before purchasing a gift that promotes more time in front of a screen, consider some options that can help kids and families stay active throughout the year.
Why should we be concerned about children spending too much time in front of a screen? According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, overuse of digital media and screens may place children and teens at increased risk of obesity and sleep problems as well as negatively affect their performance at school.
Here are the latest recommendations on media use from the AAP:
Children younger than 18 months: With the exception of video-chatting, the use of screen media should be discouraged.
Children ages 2 to 5: Limit screen use to 1 hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should watch media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.
For children ages 6 and older: Parents should place consistent limits on the time spent and types of media used. Make sure media does not take the place of sleep, physical activity and other behaviors needed for good health.
Additional considerations: Establish media-free time together as a family such as an evening meal or driving in the car. Assign media-free locations at home, such as bedrooms or dining rooms.
Need some ideas for last-minute gifts that keep kids moving and out from behind a screen? Many of these are great gifts for the entire family and provide opportunities to spend valuable time together.
- Balls, flying discs or cones
- Scooters, bikes and riding toys
- Roller blades or roller skates
- Bicycle helmets and other safety equipment
- Kites or sand box toys
- Sidewalk chalk
- Active board games
- Family membership to the local family fitness center or children’s museum
- Fishing poles
- Gardening equipment
- Sleds
- Hula hoops
Holiday Bagel Bites
- 1/2 whole wheat mini-bagel
- 2 teaspoons low-fat cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped and washed red and green fruit such as kiwi, green grapes, green and red apples, strawberries, raspberries, etc.
Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on the bagel. Sprinkle fruit to resemble a holiday wreath.
Makes 1 serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 105 calories, 2 g fat, 91 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrates 2 g fiber, 9 g total sugars.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
