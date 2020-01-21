The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from some sort of foodborne illness each year.
There are lots of easy things you can do that cost little time or money to keep you safe from contaminated food.
No need to go shopping — your kitchen is already filled with food safety tools that can help keep you and your family healthy. Learn how to make the most of these tools so that your kitchen is your home’s food safety headquarters. Here are a few tips from the CDC:
Kitchen sink: Wash fruits and vegetables before peeling. Germs can spread from the outside to the inside of fresh produce as you cut or peel. Do not wash raw meat, poultry or eggs. Washing these foods can actually spread germs because juices may splash onto your sink or counters.
Cutting board and utensils: Use separate cutting boards, plates, and knives for produce and for raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs. Clean with hot, soapy water or in dishwasher (if dishwasher-safe) after each use.
Thermometer: Use a food thermometer to make sure food cooked in the oven or on the stove top or grill reaches a temperature hot enough to kill germs.
Microwave: Know your microwave’s wattage. Check inside the door, owner’s manual or manufacturer’s website. Lower wattage means longer cooking time. Follow recommended cooking and standing times, to allow for additional cooking after microwaving stops.
Letting food sit for a few minutes after microwaving allows cold spots to absorb heat from hotter areas and cook more completely.
Refrigerator: Keep your refrigerator between 40 degrees F and 35 degrees F, and your freezer at 0 degrees F or below. Refrigerate fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and meats within 2 hours. Divide warm foods into several clean, shallow containers so they will chill faster.
Store raw meat on the bottom shelf away from fresh produce and ready-to-eat food.
Throw out foods left unrefrigerated for more than two hours.
Loaded Minestrone Soup
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 large carrot, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 medium zucchini, diced
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes with juice
- 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (15.5 ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup whole wheat small pasta
- 1-1/2 cups spinach
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Parmesan (optional)
- Basil (optional)
In a large pot, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring often for 5 to 7 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add all ingredients through water into pot and cover.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add pasta and cook until al dente. Remove from heat and take out bay leaf.
Serve each bowl with a small amount of spinach and top with Parmesan and fresh basil if desired.
Makes 8 (1 cup) servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 150 calories, 2.5 g fat, 7 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber and 350 mg sodium.
Recipe from: North Dakota State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
