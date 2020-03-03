The thought that fresh fruits and vegetables are always better than frozen or canned is a myth.
Without a doubt, vegetables and fruits straight from your home garden or local farmer’s market taste great. Your local grocer provides a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. The less time spent traveling from the field or garden to your plate, the more nutritious the produce.
However, many of us are not lucky enough to have a large variety of local fresh produce available year round, especially since it is March in Nebraska.
On the other hand, frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are often processed immediately after they are harvested, resulting in little or no loss in nutrient value, assuming they are stored correctly and eaten during their recommended shelf life.
One disadvantage to canned fruits and vegetables is that many contain added sugar and salt. Reading the food label and ingredient list is key. Sodium and sugar can be limited by choosing no-salt vegetable varieties, or fruits packed in 100% juice. Rinsing the vegetables and fruits in water can eliminate 40% of salt/sugar.
Frozen fruits and vegetables will keep best for eight to 12 months when stored at 0 degrees F or lower. If they have been thawed and been refrozen, ice crystals will be on the outside of the package and the package may be misshaped. They are usually safe to eat, but the quality likely will be reduced.
Do not buy frozen packages that are limp or wet.
For maximum quality, store canned fruits and vegetables in a place no warmer than 75 degrees F. Use within a year unless noted otherwise on the can. Do not buy or use cans that are bulging or leaking. Once a can is opened, refrigerate and use within three days.
The bottom line is that eating more fruits and vegetables is encouraged for good health. Buy and use a combination of fresh, frozen, and canned to ensure that you have produce readily available, and remember to eat fresh produce soon after purchasing.
Here is a quick recipe using frozen vegetables with common ingredients you probably have on-hand.
Oriental Sweet and Sour Vegetables
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup pineapple or orange juice
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1 pound bag frozen stir-fry vegetables
Combine all ingredients except vegetables and oil into bowl, mix and set aside.
Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in skillet and add frozen vegetables. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender.
Add sweet and sour sauce and cook for another 2 minutes until mixture comes to a boil.
Serve immediately. This dish is great over pasta or brown rice. For variety you can also add cooked chicken, beef or pork.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per (1/2 cup) serving: 107 calories, 2 g fat, 73 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 3 g dietary fiber and 3 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
