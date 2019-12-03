It’s that time of year again with busy schedules of holiday parties with family and friends. Most of us will be hosting events or bringing food to share. Always keep food safety in mind when preparing meals, especially if you will be serving it to children under the age of five.
Young children are at high risk for foodborne poisoning and related health complications because their immune systems are still developing. Young children cannot fight off infections as well as adults can. Additionally, young children produce less stomach acid that kills harmful bacteria, making it easier for them to get sick.
Food poisoning can be particularly dangerous for young children because with food poisoning often comes diarrhea. Since children’s bodies are small, they can quickly lose a lot of body fluid causing dehydration. Other symptoms of foodborne illness include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, and fever and chills.
According to the CDC, children younger than 5 have the highest rates of any age group of several types of food poisoning such as E.Coli 0157 and Salmonella. High risk foods for children include: foods that are raw or undercooked, including: meat, poultry and eggs; unpasteurized milk or juice, including cider; and any raw or undercooked seafood or oysters.
In addition to hand washing and good hygiene, the safety of young children is tightly linked to the food safety behaviors of their parents and caregivers. Learn about safety tips for those at increased risk of foodborne illness. If you prepare food for children under the age of 5 you should always follow the four steps:
- Clean: Wash hands and surfaces often.
- Separate: Separate raw meat and poultry from ready-to-eat foods.
- Cook: Cook food to the right temperatures.
- Chill: Chill raw meat and poultry as well as cooked leftovers promptly (within 2 hours).
Ham and Egg Frittata
- 1 tablespoon margarine or vegetable oil
- 3 medium potatoes, thinly sliced or 2-1/2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (gently rubbed under cold running water)
- 1/2 cup chopped green pepper (gently rubbed under cold running water)
- 1 cup diced cooked ham
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a 10-inch skillet, heat margarine or oil. Place half the potatoes, onions, green pepper, salt and pepper in skillet. Layer half the ham on top. Repeat.
Cover and cook over low heat about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Pour eggs over potato mixture. Cook about 10 minutes or until the eggs are set and internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F when measured with a food thermometer.
Top with cheese and heat until melted. Cut into wedges.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 270 calories, 15 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 690 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 15 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
