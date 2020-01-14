It’s wintertime in Nebraska.
Despite the recent burst of warm weather, we still have a long way to go before we can enjoy the fresh garden produce of summer. I know I eat less fruit during the winter when less is in-season — not good considering eating fruit provides so many health benefits.
People who eat more fruits and vegetables as part of an overall healthy diet are likely to have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases. Fruits provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of your body, such as potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C, and folate (folic acid). Most fruits are naturally low in fat, sodium, and calories. Fruits may be fresh, canned, frozen, or dried, and may be whole, cut-up, or pureed.
Here are few quick tips on making sure you are getting enough fruit:
Try fruit at breakfast. At breakfast, top your cereal with bananas, peaches or strawberries; add blueberries to pancakes; drink 100% orange or grapefruit juice. Or, try a fruit mixed with low-fat or fat free yogurt.
Try fruit at lunch. At lunch, pack a tangerine, banana or grapes to eat, or choose fruits from a salad bar. Individual containers of fruits like peaches or applesauce are easy and convenient.
Try fruit at dinner, too. At dinner, add crushed pineapple to coleslaw, or include mandarin oranges or grapes in a tossed salad.
Snack on fruits. Dried fruits make great snacks. They are easy to carry and store well.
Keep fruits safe. Wash fruits before preparing or eating them. Under clean, running water, rub fruits briskly with your hands to remove dirt and surface microorganisms. Dry after washing.
Keep visible reminders. Keep a bowl of whole fruit on the table, counter or in the refrigerator.
Think about taste. Buy fresh fruits in season when they may be less expensive and at their peak flavor. Add fruits for a sweet effect in a recipe.
Think about variety. Buy fruits that are dried, frozen and canned (in water or juice) as well as fresh, so that you always have a supply on hand.
Don’t forget the fiber. Make most of your choices whole or cut-up fruit rather than juice, for the benefits that dietary fiber provides.
Be a good role model. Set a good example for children by eating fruit every day with meals or as snacks. Here is a great easy recipe that both kids and adults will enjoy.
Frozen Fruit Cups
- 1 cup applesauce (no sugar added)
- 1 (11 ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 (14 ounce) package frozen strawberries, sliced and unsweetened, thawed
- 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, thawed
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well. Spoon into 6 small freezer-safe containers.
Freeze at least 4 hours, or until firm.
Let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 68 calories, 0g fa, 0mg sodium, 14 g carbohydrates, 2g fiber.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.