There are several kinds of produce that many of us think about when it comes to fall — pumpkins, apples or squash. However, don’t forget about Brussel sprouts.
Fresh Brussels sprouts, properly cooked, are deliciously delicate in flavor. If you think you don’t like Brussels sprouts, it’s time to give them another chance.
The “s” on the end of Brussels is not a misspelling. Brussels sprouts are named after the city of Brussels, Belgium. This cruciferous vegetable is a good source of vitamin C, folate and fiber.
When purchasing, look for bright green, firm sprouts, and avoid sprouts with loose leaves. The peak season for harvesting Brussels sprouts is October through December. Brussels sprouts flavor should improve in cool weather and after a frost.
Do not wash or trim sprouts before storing them in the refrigerator. However remove any wilting leaves before storage and plan to use no more than three to five days after purchasing. When ready to prepare, wash and remove wilted outer leaves. Trim stem ends to be flush with the bottom.
Be careful not to overcook this vegetable. If cooked too long, Brussels sprouts turn olive green and have an unpleasant sulfur odor. Brussels sprouts can be cooked a variety of ways. Here are a few ideas:
Raw: Slice thinly and toss with other shredded vegetables like cabbage, carrots or cucumber. Add your favorite salad dressing.
Stove top: Boil a pot of water with a pinch of salt. Place sprouts in a pot and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes. Sprouts are done when a knife will easily cut through them. Season with butter, salt and pepper to taste.
Sauté: Cut Brussels sprouts in half. Put 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet. Place the sprouts flat side down in the skillet. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook on each side for about 5 minutes or until golden brown.
And then, of course, is roasting.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
- 1-1/4 pounds Brussels sprouts
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Gently rub Brussels sprouts under cold running water and trim. Cut large sprouts in half from top to bottom; leave small Brussels sprouts whole. In a large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts with the oil, salt, and pepper.
Place Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Lining the baking sheet with foil or baking parchment will help with clean-up.
Roast for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring once after 10 to 15 minutes. Sprouts should be tender and browned.
Remove from oven and drizzle with lemon juice.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 60 calories, 2.5 grams fat, 70 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrate and 4 grams dietary fiber.
Recipe from: Oregon State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
