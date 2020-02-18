Freezing is one of the easiest, quickest, and most convenient methods of storing foods.
How many times have you thrown out leftovers or unused ingredients that could have been frozen? Properly frozen foods maintain more of their original color, flavor and texture and generally more of their nutrients than foods preserved by other methods.
The following tips will help you get the most of your freezer dollar.
-- Place your freezer in a cool, dry area where the temperature is constant.
-- Keep your freezer at least 3/4 full for efficient operation.
-- Continue to use and replace foods. Do not simply store them.
-- Open the freezer door as rarely as possible.
-- Keep door seals clean and check for proper sealing. Replace when necessary.
-- Defrost manual freezers regularly.
-- Keep the condenser coils clean.
You can freeze almost any food. Some exceptions are canned food or eggs in shells.
However, being able to freeze food and being pleased with the quality after defrosting are two different things. Some foods simply don’t freeze well. Examples are mayonnaise, cream sauce, sour cream, lettuce, cooked macaroni and gelatin.
Here are a few other frequently asked questions about freezing:
Are frozen fruits and vegetables less nutritious than fresh? The answer is no, not necessarily. It depends a lot on where the food comes from. If you have a garden, it doesn’t get fresher and you receive optimum nutrition. Fresh vegetables in the store may have been picked before they were fully ripe in order to be shipped long distances.
When picked before fully ripe, not all nutrients have had a chance to fully develop. On the other hand, food picked at the peak of ripeness and immediately frozen hold their nutrients.
How long can I keep food in the freezer? Food stored constantly at 0 degrees F will always be safe. Only the quality suffers with longer freezer storage. Some foods will develop a rancid or off odor when frozen too long and should be discarded.
Some may not look picture perfect or be of high enough quality to serve alone but may be edible; use them to make soups or stews.
What can I do to make sure foods in my freezer stay as fresh as possible? To maintain top quality, make sure your freezer keeps foods consistently at 0 degrees F or lower. Storing frozen foods at higher temperatures increases the rate of deterioration and shortens the shelf life of foods.
Fluctuating freezer temperatures can cause the ice in the foods to thaw slightly and then refreeze. Every time this happens, the smaller ice crystals form larger ones, creating a mushier product.
Potato Corn Chowder
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 sticks celery, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and chopped
- 1 pound red boiling potatoes (about 3 potatoes, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes)
- 4 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups low-fat milk
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Salt to taste
Using a large saucepan, melt the butter or margarine over moderately low heat. Add the celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until celery begins to soften, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the potatoes, 2 cups of the corn and the broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat; simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes.
Using a blender, puree the remaining 2 cups of corn with the milk. Stir the puree and the black pepper into the chowder. Simmer until the soup thickens slightly, 5 to 15 minutes.
Taste and add salt as desired.
Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 390 calories 390, 6 g total fat, 670 mg sodium, 73 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
