Many of us are spending more time at home and cooking more than we ever have before.
Here are some common “stumbling blocks” and ideas to help you overcome these barriers of cooking at home:
“I’m tired of being the only one that cooks.” Make cooking a family event. Get your children involved with the meal planning, shopping and the prep work. This will help to teach them about healthy eating, develop important life skills and serves as a way for you to spend time with your kids.
“I don’t have time to cook.” Even though many of us are spending more time at home, that time may be filled with work, home schooling or caring for children and household chores. Try prepping dishes the night before or in the morning. Buying frozen or canned fruits and vegetables can also save prep time as well as being great for longer storage.
“I am out of meal ideas.” Choose a few ingredients from your refrigerator, pantry, or freezer and toss them together for a quick and delicious meal. Staple ingredients such as pasta, rice, vegetables (fresh, frozen or canned), canned beans, chicken breasts, frozen shrimp, lean beef or low-fat ground turkey can help you make a meal in minutes. Here are a few ideas to get you started:
-- Toss pasta with broccoli, garlic, canned tomatoes and beans. Season with fresh or dried herbs to taste.
-- Make an omelet with an assortment of vegetables (such as mushrooms, red peppers, onions, spinach, etc.).
-- Grill chicken breasts marinated in balsamic vinegar with olive oil. Serve with a salad or frozen, cooked vegetables and rice.
-- Brown lean ground beef or turkey and mix with tomato sauce over pasta. Serve with a green salad and canned fruit.
-- Sauté frozen shrimp with frozen vegetable stir-fry, minced garlic, ginger, and lower sodium soy sauce. Serve over rice or noodles.
Need a more detailed recipe to get you started? Here is a great one from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute:
Pasta Primavera
- 8 ounces dry whole-wheat spaghetti
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced (about a half clove)
- 4 cups fresh or frozen vegetables (thawed), such as broccoli florets, carrots or green beans
- 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes (if available)
- 1 can (5-1/2 ounces) low-sodium tomato juice (if available)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a 4-quart saucepan, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add spaghetti, and cook according to package directions. Drain.
Meanwhile, combine olive oil and garlic in a large sauté pan. Cook until garlic is soft, but not browned (about 30 seconds). Add mixed vegetables, and cook until vegetables are soft, but not browned (about 3 to 5 minutes).
Add diced tomatoes, tomato juice and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add spaghetti and parmesan cheese. Toss until the pasta is hot and well mixed, and serve.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 319 calories, 6 g fat, 167 mg sodium, 12 g fiber, 13 g protein, 59 g carbohydrate.
Recipe from: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
