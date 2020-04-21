To celebrate National Picnic Day on Thursday, April 23, take your meal outdoors and enjoy a picnic. And with the weather forecast predicting temperatures in the mid-70s and only a slight chance of rain, conditions look to be just about perfect.
Eating outdoors can be such a fun experience for kids and many of us may just need a little something different in our day. Even picnicking in the backyard can be a nice change of pace. An easy picnic can be as simple as peanut butter sandwiches, apples, carrot sticks and milk. If the weather does not cooperate, have a picnic on your living room floor.
Here are a few picnic tips:
Pack all necessary items in a picnic basket, cooler (with ice) or container. Have plenty of water, trash bags, and a blanket to sit on. Bring items to wash hands; soap, paper towels or wet wipes.
Pack plenty of utensils and dishware. Bring serving utensils for each dish to prevent contamination. Consider using disposable plates and plastic utensils.
Bring along some entertainment such as balls, music or games and don’t forget the sunscreen and hats.
Keep it simple. Take non-perishable foods or foods that do not require utensils - children love finger foods.
If you are planning on take-out foods such as fried chicken or barbecued beef, eat them within two hours of pick-up or buy ahead of time and chill before packing the foods into the cooler.
Do not leave foods out in the sun. At the picnic keep food in the cooler and the cooler in the shade. Serve food quickly from the cooler and return it as soon as you are finished.
Do not forget to unpack that cooler as soon as you return home. Refrigerate leftover meats and salads that have stayed cold; discard if they have become warm.
This recipe is easy, versatile and tasty. Serve Anyday Picnic Salad on top of romaine as a salad, or on whole wheat bread as a sandwich. You can use apples and grapes as the fruit, or try strawberries, melon or pineapple.
Anyday Picnic Salad
- 1-1/2 cups diced, cooked chicken
- 1 apple, washed, cored and diced
- 1/3 cup chopped celery (about 1 stalk), washed
- 1/3 cup light ranch dressing or creamy salad dressing
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a medium bowl combine chicken, apple, and celery. Add dressing and pepper, and stir to coat. Stir in pecans or walnuts, if desired.
Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours.
Serve on a lettuce leaf, spread on bread or tortillas or a sandwich, or spoon into a halved tomato or cucumber.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 170 calories, 6 grams of fat, 340 mg of sodium, 11 grams of carbohydrate and 1 g fiber.
Recipe from: Iowa State Extension
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
