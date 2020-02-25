For many of us, work means stress, rushed or skipped meals and plenty of opportunities for high-calorie snacks and beverages with little opportunity to be physically active.
Sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950 according to American Heart Association. Fitting fitness and nutrition into your workday can make a big difference in your performance, attitude and health.
Breakfast is a great place to start. Eating breakfast can boost morning brainpower and help you resist the temptation to eat that donut or mega-muffin. Those who skip breakfast may do so due to lack of time or not feeling hungry in the morning. If you are not hungry before leaving home pack a nutritious morning snack such as yogurt, a few nuts or cheese and some whole grain crackers.
Thinking about skipping lunch to finish that report or get ahead of the paperwork? Think again. You may avoid a dip in your afternoon energy level if you eat lunch. When healthy choices are not readily available, consider brown bagging to meet your needs. Plan ahead for a snack attack and avoid the pitfalls of the vending machine.
When aiming for overall health, physical activity is a must. Fortunately, there are many fun and easy ways to fit fitness into a workday. Here are some ideas:
Wear a fitness tracker at work. Since every step counts, this can be a wonderful motivator to move more during your workday.
Walk around the office. There’s no need to sit while you talk on the phone or think — pacing and fidgeting are physical activities!
Organize walking meetings for small groups. Choose a safe route and keep a brisk walking pace for at least 10 minutes.
Lift weights while you talk. Keep a weight near the telephone. Pick it up when you get a call and pump your arms while you talk.
Participate in work wellness programs and activities. Be an active and enthusiastic participant!
Living a healthy lifestyle does not stop when you are at work. In fact, there are many opportunities for improving your fitness, including increased energy and greater productivity. Set your mind to being the best that you can be throughout your day.
Barbecued Chicken Chopped Salad
- 1 cup chicken, cooked and cubed (see note)
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce, divided
- 4 cups Romaine lettuce, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped
- 1/2 cup tomatoes, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, chopped
- 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/4 cup ranch dressing (or salad dressing of your choice)
- 1/4 cup tortilla chips, crushed
- Optional ingredients: Avocado, corn, bell peppers, cilantro
Note: Seafood (canned salmon, tuna, crab, or frozen and prepared fish), canned chicken or garbanzo/kidney beans can be used in in place of cooked chicken.
In a small bowl, combine chicken and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce.
In a large bowl, combine lettuce, tomatoes and optional ingredients, as desired. Add chicken mixture to lettuce mixture, top with shredded cheese.
Top with tortilla chips and drizzle with ranch dressing and remaining barbecue sauce.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving (with chicken and ranch dressing): 230 calories, 12 g total fat, 550 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 15 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.