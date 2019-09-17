When the air turns chilly and the leaves begin to change into beautiful shades of oranges, reds and yellows, it is time to think of all the wonderful foods of fall.
Apples are a perfect match for fall because of all of their beautiful shades of color.
When buying apples there are two different kinds of apples to consider: cooking apples and eating apples. A cooking apple is an apple that is used primarily for cooking rather than eating. They are larger and can be tarter because cooking apples have a lower sugar content than eating apples. Some varieties have a firm flesh that does not break down when cooked. And as a rule, do better in storage than eating apples.
Some examples of cooking apples are Empire, Granny Smith, Jonathan, McIntosh and Pink Lady.
Great eating apple varieties are Braeburn, Gala, Honeycrisp, Jonagold and Red or Yellow Delicious.
But, don’t be afraid to experiment. A favorite eating apple may also be a great one to cook with.
When deciding on the amount of apples needed for a recipe or for canning, keep these apple equivalents in mind:
1 large apple: 2 cups sliced or chopped, 1-1/2 cups finely chopped, 1-1/4 cups grated or 3/4 cup sauce.
1 medium apple: 1-1/3 cups sliced or chopped, 1 cup finely chopped, 3/4 cup grated or 1/2 cup sauce.
1 small apple: 3/4 cup sliced or chopped, 3/4 cup finely chopped, 1/2 cup grated or 1/3 cup sauce.
1 pound apples: 4 small apples, 3 medium apples or about 2 large apples.
1 (9- or 10-inch) pie: 2-1/2 pounds (4 to 5 large, 6 to 7 medium or 8 to 9 small apples)
Peck: 10-1/2 pounds.
Bushel: 42 pounds (makes 20 to 24 quarts of applesauce)
Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 baking apple, with its skin; sliced
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries or raisins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease or spray with nonstick cooking spray a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish.
In a small sauce pan over medium heat, mix together the orange juice, brown sugar, butter or margarine, cinnamon and dried cranberries or raisins. Heat and continue to stir until the sugar is dissolved and the margarine is melted.
In a large bowl, mix together the potatoes, apples and orange juice mixture. Transfer to a casserole dish.
Bake, covered, for one hour or until the potatoes are fork tender.
Stir the mixture before serving to coat the sweet potatoes and apples with the juices accumulated at the bottom.
Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition information per serving: 207 calories, 3 grams fat, 235 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 2.5 g protein.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
