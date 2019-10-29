Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW ARE EXPECTED TO EXPAND ACROSS THE REGION TONIGHT. THE MAJORITY OF THE ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL LIKELY FALL BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND NOON ON WEDNESDAY. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOLKS ARE OFTEN NOT ACCUSTOMED TO WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS IN LATE OCTOBER, SO MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO PLAN ACCORDINGLY, SLOW DOWN, AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&