October is one of my favorite months.
It’s finally cool enough to turn on the oven and there are so many delicious fall ingredients to enjoy — from pumpkin to cranberries and apples to oatmeal. Revamping a recipe to include whole grains can be an easy way to make traditional family favorites, a little more healthful.
Why is eating whole grains important? Consuming foods rich in fiber, such as whole grains, as part of a healthy diet, reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. Eating foods rich in fiber, such as whole grains, may reduce constipation and help with weight management.
How do I know if I am eating a whole grain? You can find out if the food you are eating is made of whole grains by looking at the ingredients list on the food label. The whole grain should be the first ingredient listed such as whole wheat, brown rice or oatmeal.
How can I add more whole grains to my baking? Experiment by substituting whole grain flour for up to half of the flour in pancake, waffle, muffin or other flour-based recipes. You can certainly add more whole grain but this is a good place to start.
What types of whole grains are good for baking? Besides the well-known whole wheat flour, there are several other types of whole grain flours, such as spelt, barley and rye, but these aren’t always easy to find. Oat flour can easily be made at home from oatmeal.
How do I make oat flour? For 1 cup ground oat flour, place 1 to 1-1/2 cups oats (quick or old fashioned, uncooked) in blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process about 60 seconds. Store in tightly covered container in cool dry place up to 1 month. Freeze for longer storage
What if my family doesn’t like the taste or texture of whole grains? You might try using white whole wheat flour. This flour is lighter in color and is slightly sweeter in taste than regular whole wheat flour. It is available in many local grocery stores.
Here is a favorite recipe using oatmeal:
Mini-Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Muffins
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup quick oats
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1-1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup low-fat milk
- 1/3 cup oil
For the topping:
- 1/4 cup quick oats
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon melted margarine or butter
- 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Spray mini-muffin tins with cooking spray or use mini-muffin liners.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, quick oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice.
Break egg into a small bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw egg. Add pumpkin, milk and oil to egg. Mix well.
Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fill muffin cups two-thirds full. Mix topping ingredients. Sprinkle topping evenly over muffins.
Bake mini-muffins at 400 degrees F for 8 to 12 minutes or until evenly browned. Bake regular-sized muffins for 15 to 18 minutes.
Makes 36 muffins.
Nutrition information per muffin: 69 calories, 2.4 g fat, 96 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrates, 0.6 g fiber.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at (308) 385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu
