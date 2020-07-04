When it comes to cleaning just about any hard surface in or about the house, a microfiber cloth is a dream come true.
However, it won’t work if it’s not used properly. Keep in mind that if you oversaturate a microfiber cloth, it’s not going to work very well. Unless your goal is to push dirty water around on a surface, you’ll only want to lightly dampen microfiber cloths as you clean.
Like a traditional cleaning cloth, use a dry microfiber cloth for dusting. It will act like a magnet! But for more general cleaning, you want it to be damp, even for drying a surface. The first time you use a microfiber cloth, force of habit will have you soaking it with water and adding loads of soap — both of which will reduce the cloth’s effectiveness.
I find the best way to use these cloths around the house is with as little water as possible. You can use microfiber cloths to clean virtually any hard surface. Try them on your bathroom or kitchen surfaces and you’ll be amazed at the results. If you’re dealing with a very dirty situation, use a standard cloth and soapy water to wash all the dirt off first, and then rinse. Then, polish over with your microfiber cloth. You’ll be amazed at the smear-free, sparkling finish. Sorry to sound like a bad TV commercial, but these things really are that good! I think you’ll agree once you hear things getting squeaky-clean and shiny with so little effort.
Microfiber is used in many cleaning applications, such as mops and cleaning cloths. Although microfiber cloths and mops cost more than non-microfiber mops, they may be more economical because they last longer and require less effort to use.
Microfiber cloths come in varying sizes and grades to clean every surface imaginable, from eyeglasses, to computer keyboards, to appliances (especially stainless steel!), to mirrors, to windows, to cars.
VibraWipe Microfiber Cleaning Cloths. I’ve tested every imaginable grade and size of microfiber cloth out there. The cleaning cloths I use for housecleaning need to be easy to use and able to stand up to my extreme laundry habits — hot water, occasional bleach and absolutely no softening products ever.
I don’t want cloths that fray around the edge, give off tons of lint, stain easily and shrink over time. I’m hard on household linens because I demand so much from them. VibraWipe microfiber cloths are fabulous — the best inexpensive option out there. A pack of eight cloths has lasted me for years, and I see no signs of them wearing out anytime soon.
Go to EverydayCheapskate.com/microfiber to discover more ways that you can use microfiber cloths, including helpful resources for where to find the microfiber cloths I’ve determined are the best inexpensive options out there.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
