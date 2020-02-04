You’ve seen the little tubs of spreadable butter in the dairy case of your supermarket.
In fact, you may purchase them because they’re just so convenient. And if you watch your prices, you know the typical “spreadable” could almost be considered a luxury item.
Most spreadables are part real butter, part canola oil. Others have olive oil or some kind of an oil blend. What all of these spreadables have in common is that they remain perfectly soft, even while refrigerated.
Today, I want to tell you how you can make your own spreadable butter for half the price.
One 8-ounce tub is the equivalent of two sticks of butter. Spreadable butter runs from about 30 cents for store brands to 50 cents for name brands — per ounce. Curiously, butter costs just about the same per ounce (30 cents to 50 cents), unless you buy it in bulk at Sam’s Club or Costco, while canola oil comes in as low as 5 cents an ounce.
The ratio of butter to oil in a good spreadable is 2 parts butter to 1 part oil. That can bring the price down to around 25 cents an ounce. Since I don’t pay full price for groceries (I wait for things to go on sale whenever possible), I make spreadable butter for around 15 cents an ounce. Your mileage may vary.
Making your own spreadable butter is so easy that it’s nearly embarrassing:
Place two sticks (1 cup) of room temperature butter into the bowl of your stand mixer (or any bowl if you use a hand mixer). Using the whip attachment, whip the butter until it is smooth, about one minute. Add 1/2 cup of your oil of choice (I prefer canola oil because it has a very light flavor and smooth texture). Whip on medium-high for another minute. That’s it. You’re done.
Store your spreadable butter in the refrigerator in a clean container with a lid. Finally, a good use for all of those spreadable butter tubs you’ve been hoarding!
If you buy both ingredients when they are on sale, you really can make your own spreadable butter for about half the price of the commercial brands. And as a bonus, you know exactly what’s in it.
Enjoy!
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskte.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
