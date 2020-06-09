Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...SEVERAL HOURS OF SUSTAINED NORTH WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH DAMAGING GUSTS AS HIGH AS 55 TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON WEST-EAST ORIENTED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ISOLATED 70 MPH GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE WORST OF THE WINDS LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&