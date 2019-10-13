It’s been several years now since one of my awesome readers told me about an inexpensive, super effective tool I could attach to my vacuum cleaner hose that would let me vacuum places no vacuum had ever gone before. Every time I use it, I wonder how I had lived so long without VaccuFlex.
That’s it. Just a multipiece kit that attaches to any vacuum cleaner that has a hose — like my Shark — which then allows the vacuum cleaner to get into even the tiniest crevice, corner or space.
What’s so ingenious about a VaccuFlex kit is that within those seven pieces — which are food-grade, so they’re safe to use in the kitchen — is the perfect combination to fit any size vacuum cleaner hose and to get into any size space. And this is not like some little battery-powered mini vac. I have all of the power of my Shark behind VaccuFlex.
Kitchen. I use VaccuFlex to vacuum all the crumbs and bits out of my kitchen drawers in a flash, because there is no need to remove flatware, utensils and so forth. And that area around my coffee grinder? That machine is messy and throws fine coffee grounds into cracks, crevices and drawer guides. VaccuFlex to the rescue for that and for reaching under the refrigerator, too.
Automobile. To me, car vacs are troublesome. They’re either too wimpy and powerless or the cord is too short. If they’re cordless, they usually lack in run time. Using a full-power vacuum cleaner with VaccuFlex is the way to detail the inside of a car.
Its tiny hose can get into the tightest spots to super-suction out all of the stuff that accumulates on and in car seats, floors, door compartments, center consoles and dashboards.
Door and window tracks. What is it about door and window tracks that make them so hard to clean? It’s the corners and that area right next to the track that seem absolutely impossible! The solution is to make sure those areas are perfectly dry and then put VaccuFlex on the job. I’ve discovered it’s a lot easier if I loosen the dirt and debris with a good brush first.
Clothes dryer. My first clue that things were not quite right with my clothes dryer: Suddenly, it was taking forever to get anything dry! I’d check and recheck the lint trap, so that wasn’t the problem. Turns out it was all kinds of lint that had gotten stuck behind the trap farther inside the machine. And in the dryer vent line.
My laundry appliances are stacked, so pulling the dryer down to get into those areas from the back was not at all practical. And that’s when, in desperation, I ordered a VaccuFlex kit. I removed the lint trap and stuck that hose all the way into that area. It was amazing. My Shark nearly filled itself before I stopped pulling out lint balls. Then I went outdoors to vacuum through the outside of the dryer vent. And that fixed the problem.
Clogged sink. Warning: You must attach VaccuFlex to a wet/dry vacuum to perform this household rescue. Shark vacuums are NOT wet/dry!
If you have a hopelessly clogged sink, you could quickly clear that clog with VaccuFlex attached to a wet/dry vacuum.
There are so many other ways VaccuFlex has made my life easier — cleaning out air returns, condensate lines, plumbing traps and HVAC systems, to name a few.
Such a great invention! For more information and resources including where to view a video demonstration, go to www.everydaycheapskate.com/vflex.
Laundry confusion
Dear Mary: I’m so confused by laundry products, particularly detergents. Are powders better than liquid? Is the word ‘‘ultra’’ just hype?
— Cindy
Dear Cindy: Here’s the scoop on laundry detergent: Typically, the word ‘‘ultra’’ means the product has been concentrated to fit into a smaller container. The problem is unless you read the label, and carefully measure and experiment to find the least amount that works for you, you’ll probably dump in the same amount you have in the past. That’s not good for your budget and really not good for your clothes.
A product that has fabric softener added isn’t going to clean or soften as well but is generally cheaper than buying two different products.
If a product says it has more stain fighters, it contains enzymes to dissolve stains better, but you’ll still have to pretreat heavy stains. Detergents with enzymes usually cost more than those without.
Typically, liquids detergents are more expensive and work better on greasy stains, but the cheaper powdered detergents are better on clay, dirt and mud stains.
Both liquid detergent and liquid bleach will get a boost and work better if you add 1/2 cup of baking soda to the wash cycle, which means it’s possible you’ll be able to use less detergent. This is only cost-effective when your soda products are less per ounce than the detergent.
And now for my super-duper laundry detergent savings secret: I make my own laundry detergent for about a nickel a load. If you’d like to learn how to do that, you’ll find simple detailed instructions, including a photo tutorial, in the Everyday Cheapskate ‘‘Quick ‘n Easy Homemade Laundry Detergent: Update with Tutorial’’ article.
Hope that helps!
