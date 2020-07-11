DEAR MARY: While my daughter was on staff at a summer camp, she did not launder her bedding frequently.
Even though the bedding has been laundered a number of times since being home, I’ve noticed that the sheets, pillowcases and comforter appear dingy even though they’re fresh from the dryer.
Is there anything that will brighten these items?
— LEXI
DEAR LEXI: You don’t mention if these linens are whites or colors, so I will assume the latter. If I were you, I would fill the washer with hot water; add 1/2 cup of Cascade automatic dishwasher powder (you may have to look hard, but it’s still available), 1 cup of borax and your regular laundry detergent. Once dissolved, add the linens and allow the machine to agitate for a few minutes before turning the machine off and allowing them to soak overnight. (If yours is a front-loading machine, use the “pause” feature, or do this in a large container or the bathtub.)
In the morning, complete the full cycle. I would also hang them out in the bright sunshine to dry, if that’s possible this time of year where you live.
You should notice a dramatic change in the appearance of these linens; that’s how powerful the combination of automatic dishwasher detergent and borax can be. If you don’t achieve success, it could be that your linens are made of polyester or microfiber, in which case replacing them may be your only option. In that case, I suggest you stick with 100% cotton.
DEAR MARY: I have two daughters with light pink canvas backpacks that are in good condition, which they love. The problem is that they are dirty. What can I use to clean them without causing damage?
— PATRICIA
DEAR PATRICIA: Because these backpacks are made of canvas, I’d spot treat any stains or super dirty areas with Lestoil, one of my favorite laundry stain treatments. It’s the most effective laundry stain treatment I’ve ever tried.
Allow the backpacks to sit overnight and then put them into the washer with your regular detergent, set to cold water on the delicate cycle. Hang them so they can air dry. That should make them perfectly serviceable for a few more years.
You can find Lestoil online, as well as at some Walmart and Home Depot stores.
DEAR MARY: Several years ago, I visited a friend and was introduced to an item that allows you to keep unrefrigerated butter soft and fresh until consumed.
The butter somehow stayed in a top container that was then suspended over a container of water. I don’t know the name of this thing nor where to buy one. I want to get one as a gift, but I have never seen one since my visit. Can you tell me what it is?
— LYN
DEAR LYN: You are describing the Original Butter Bell Crock by L. Tremain. I have one, and you are right to recall it as being quite ingenious.
Modeled after the original French butter crock, a Butter Bell keeps butter fresh and spreadable for up to 30 days without refrigeration — no odors or spoilage. Here’s how it works: You pack softened butter into the lid. Fill the base with cold water, and place the lid upside down into the base. The unique design keeps butter soft and fresh, using water as an insulator. The key is that you must change the water often — every day or two at the most.
Other manufacturers have produced their own knockoff versions of the Butter Bell based on the same principal, some of which are cheaper and, I should add, to mixed reviews.
