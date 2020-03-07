Dear Annie: I’m a 31-year-old man, and I believe I’m in love with my friend.
It’s been a year now that I’ve been feeling this way about her, but I haven’t expressed my feelings. At first, the reason was that she was in a relationship with a man for a long time. I never made a move because I didn’t want to cause problems for them. They broke up late last year (for reasons having nothing to do with me).
Now that my friend is single, I don’t know whether I should tell her how I feel. Is it still too early for her to start a new relationship?
— Lover and Friend
Dear Lover: You can’t yank Cupid’s arrow from your heart, no matter how hard you try. So it’s really not a matter of if you should tell her how you feel but when.
I concede your point that it might be early for her to consider another steady, serious relationship, so perhaps wait it out for another month.
But don’t wait too long — or you’ll be standing on the sidelines once again, wondering what might have been.
If she ends up feeling the same way, fantastic! And if not, at least you’ll know and can begin moving on.
Dear Annie: At the outset, I have to congratulate you for producing a valuable audiobook.
Is there a downside to listening to an audiobook with rapt attention and totally engrossed in the subject that you begin to forget that you are still in charge of a 3,000- to 4,000-pound behemoth?
I have heard about the possible dangers of taking even hands-off telephone calls while driving, but I don’t know about listening to audiobooks. I would not consider listening to music the same as attentively listening to a topic on audiobook.
— Haridas KV
Dear Haridas: Great question! It turns out that it depends what the driving conditions are. A 2018 study found that in simple driving situations — i.e., less traffic and calmer surroundings — listening to the audiobook actually improved drivers’ reaction times. But in more complex environments — i.e., more traffic, busier surroundings — listening to an audiobook worsened drivers’ reaction times.
So if you’re planning a long trip with plenty of open road, then listen away. If you’re navigating busy streets, then stick to music or silence.
Dear Annie: My husband and I have been together for 30 years and are in our 50s. About five years ago, our friends’ daughter, “Michelle,” started hanging out at our house. She is about 30 years old.
Out of nowhere, my husband decided that he wanted to help her by giving her a job with his construction company. He asked me what I thought, and I said no. He said that he wouldn’t give her a job since I didn’t approve.
Well, he went behind my back and hired her anyway and kept it a secret. I found out because she called the house wanting to know why he was late for work. We had major fights, especially after I found out that he was seeing her after work. He said no sex was involved.
Finally, I got her out of our lives, but I cannot get over his betrayal and the way he lied to me so he could see her. After that, I found him on online dating sites. I left him for two months, and he begged me to come home. I did.
But I cannot forgive or forget. It eats at me every day. What should I do?
— Betrayed
Dear Betrayed: Michelle didn’t cause your marriage’s trust issues — those already existed, or you wouldn’t have tried to forbid him from hiring her — and her apparent departure doesn’t resolve them. No, that will require hard work on both your parts.
I encourage you to seek marriage counseling today: Perhaps it’s possible for couples to work past cheating without it; it’s also possible to scale a cliff face with only your bare hands. Why take that risk when there are perfectly good tools available?
If either of you refuses to try at least a few sessions, it could well be a dead-end. A marriage without trust is misery. And our days are too precious to give over to anger and bitterness.
Dear Annie: I’m 75, and my wife is 70. We have often heard or read about a spouse being disabled or dying leaving the other with the responsibilities they had previously assumed.
We periodically meet with our financial adviser, estate lawyer and accountant who all know each other and work together. Of course, we have wills, trusts, powers of attorney and living wills. In addition, I’ve prepared several folders that my wife or executors can refer to so that transitions are made easier.
One folder lists all our assets, insurances, regular bills and important records and their locations and phone numbers of managers. This includes the websites, passwords and file names of the documents kept on the computer.
Another lists all the chores that are necessary to manage the house and vehicles along with their frequency and who could do them in my absence. Another folder includes diagrams of the systems in the house and how to manage them, including photos. These include water conditioners, thermostats, etc.
About once a year we go over all these lists to update.
We know that no amount of preparation would be sufficient during a crisis, but writing down information is comforting.
— Preparing
Dear Preparing: I’m printing your letter to inspire others to take this kind of initiative. Nobody wants to think about worst-case scenarios, but as you’ve testified to, actually sitting down, putting pen to paper and establishing a plan can be soothing. Thanks for writing.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
