Fundraisers and requests from charities used to bother me. So did the collection plate at church.
I felt guilty because no matter how much money we made, there was never enough to give any of it away.
And with all the debt we had (It was plenty!), how could I be expected to help others when I couldn’t even help myself?
Then our financial house of cards came tumbling down. It was ugly. Losing our business and income and getting notice our home was scheduled to go into foreclosure was a huge wake-up call.
When I was at the darkest point, I made a promise: If I ever see another dollar, I’m going to give some of it away out of gratitude for having anything at all. Then I will do the best I can with the rest. And I meant it.
Giving from a heart of gratitude — not a sense of guilt — was the catalyst for turning my life around. Coming this close to losing everything made me really appreciate what I didn’t lose: my family and my home.
I was shocked by just how good it felt to give to others — not because I had to but because I wanted to experience that joy again and again. Giving gave me a grateful heart.
Gratitude gave me the stamina and discipline to keep going all the way to paying off the very last of our debt. Giving felt so good it made paying off debt and living on less possible. I never could have made it without so many blessings along the way.
Giving makes us happy. It’s a fact! Givers are happier people than non-givers. A Social Capital Community Benchmark Survey of 30,000 American households revealed that people who gave money to charity were 43 percent more likely than non-givers to report being “very happy” about their lives.
Giving makes us healthy. One study conducted by the nation’s top universities — Harvard, Princeton, Yale and Stanford — as reported in The Christian Post, revealed that people who are givers see the benefits of delayed mortality, reduced depression, increased well-being and good fortune. “Give daily, in small ways, and you will be happier. Give and you will be healthier. Give, and you will even live longer,” writes Dr. Stephen Post, bioethicist and co-author of the book “Why Good Things Happen to Good People: How to Live a Longer, Healthier, Happier Life by the Simple Act of Giving.”
Giving makes us rich. The Social Capital Community Benchmark Survey provided credible results: People who give charitably make significantly more money than those who don’t. More giving doesn’t just correlate with higher income; it causes higher income. And when people earn more, they give more, so the wealthier they become.
Readers tips
DISPLAY RACK FOR SCARVES. Displaying scarves so they don’t get crushed is super easy. Simply take a tension rod and hang the scarves on it.
I hang my scarves across the rod, loving the convenience of being able to see what I have and what matches different clothing combinations.
— Paula
DIY CHALKBOARD. It’s easy to make your own chalkboard by buying spray-on chalkboard paint. I recommend getting precut pieces of medium-density fiberboard. You can get thin pieces in various sizes.
Medium-density fiberboard is harder, smoother and cheaper than plywood.
— Ed
ADD A SHELF. Most upper kitchen cabinets come with two shelves, placed equal distances apart. When I’m setting up a kitchen, the first thing I do is remove the shelves from the cabinets. Then I start at the bottom, placing items where I want them. I install the next shelf as low as possible, leaving enough room to remove items with ease.
Generally, there’s a lot of room at the top of the cabinet for another shelf. I buy shelving and the little shelf hooks at my local home improvement store.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the additional space I’ve created in my cabinets.
— Sandi
NOTHING GOES TO WASTE. Our town has two thrift shops that accept worn-out clothes. They remove the buttons and sell those. Then they bag up the clothes and sell them to a “rag man,” who gives them 7 cents per pound.
So, really, nothing has to go to waste.
— Mary
YOUR PARKING JOB. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve “lost” my car in a parking lot. Not anymore! I use the camera on my cellphone to photograph where I’m parked, including an elevator name or lot number. Sometimes I’ll snap two or three pictures.
And it works every time. I no longer have to remember or write down where I left my car.
— Denise
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskte.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
