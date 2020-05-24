Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA SUNDAY EVENING AND INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS MONDAY. WITH ALREADY SATURATED SOILS IN MANY SPOTS...ANY ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN RAPID RUNOFF AND RISES IN LOCAL AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, JEWELL, MITCHELL, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, DAWSON, FILLMORE, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, NUCKOLLS, PHELPS, POLK, SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL ON ALREADY SATURATED SOILS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&