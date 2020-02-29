If you’ve ever stopped by Costco to pick up milk and walked out with a big-screen TV, you know firsthand the power of temptation.
As weak as we may feel at times, the truth is that it’s possible to learn how to face down temptation and win.
Identify the weakness
‘Fess up. What are your areas of temptation? Clothes, shoes, collectibles? Movies, food, gadgets? Electronics, crafts, plants?
What tempts me doesn’t faze my husband. He could go for the rest of his life without the slightest desire to buy more fabric. I, on the other hand, could spend all day at a woodworking show without a single thought of actually buying something. But put me in a craft store or quilt shop? I’m a shopping disaster just waiting to happen. It’s our natural born temperaments. We’re wired differently.
Stop flirting with danger
If you’re ever going to win over temptation, you must stop cozying up to the very thing that causes you to stumble. If you are easily tempted by clothes, don’t spend hours cruising the mall. In fact, don’t even go there unless you have a specific need and a reasonable plan to fulfill it.
If mail order catalogs are your weakness, don’t open them. Take them out in the garbage, and push them way down to the bottom to head off a middle-of-the-night retrieval. If Pinterest is your weakness, don’t log on. Is it Quality Value Convenience or Home Shopping Network? Delete those channels from your lineup.
Develop a diversion
Temptation is usually fueled by emotion, rarely by reason. When temptation whispers in your ear, you need to divert your attention to something equally enjoyable but less injurious to your financial health — like ironing, reading a book, doing a crossword puzzle or taking a nap.
You’ve already guessed that for me, it’s ironing. I’m not kidding. I really love the soothing sounds of a steam iron as it glides back and forth, removing wrinkles and giving off an indescribably clean, fresh smell. My iron is always at the ready. I can divert temptation with the flip of a switch. And I do, often.
Identify true needs
Needs are never realized while standing in the aisle of a store, flipping through the pages of a catalog, surfing Pinterest or watching television. You realize your needs in the normal course of life. Those sudden desires are temptations. You, not retailers or advertisers, should set your own agenda. If you don’t have a need, don’t go shopping.
Assess the true cost
When you spend compulsively, you’re doing more than giving in to temptation. If you’re paying with credit, you’re likely building debt. That $30 item is going to cost you more like $60 by the time you finally pay for it. If you pay with cash, you’re also giving up the opportunity to put that money to work for you for the rest of your life. The money you spend plus the foregone interest earnings represent the real cost of spending.
Find accountability
It takes a great deal of courage and character to be accountable to another person for your actions and behaviors. Make a pact with your spouse or a friend. Set an amount over which you will not spend without first discussing. Set boundaries, and ask for help to keep to them.
Toilet paper math
Dear Mary: Is there any way to reasonably comparison shop for toilet paper? It drives me crazy trying to figure this out.
There has to be a way, and I’m going to bet you know it.
— Darryl
Dear Darryl: Comparing prices on toilet paper is confusing; no two rolls or packages are alike because there are no set standards for toilet paper (and I’m not suggesting there should be)
We can’t compare roll for roll, because roll sizes vary from one manufacturer to another. Some companies offer double rolls, jumbo rolls or even 1,000-sheet rolls — all of which is pretty meaningless when trying to make a reasonable price comparison.
Same with comparing the number of sheets per roll. There is no set size for a sheet of toilet paper! To make things even more confusing, some rolls are two-ply (have two layers), and others are single-ply.
Price per square foot for thick (two-ply) or thin (one-ply) is the most reliable method for comparing toilet paper prices. Most manufacturers these days reveal both of these measurements on the product label. You may have to search for this information, but you should be able to find it somewhere.
So, you thought all those math classes you took in school were for naught? Finally, they’re about to pay off. The goal is to discover the price per square foot of the products you are comparing. Do this by dividing the price of the product by the number of square feet.
If the product label reveals the number of square feet contained therein (often expressed as “FT2,” the “2” being squared), you’re in luck. If the label shows how many square inches of product are contained in the package, divide that number by 144 to get to the number of square feet. Then, divide that result into the price.
If the shelf label reveals the price per 100 square feet, divide that price by 100 to get the price of 1 square foot.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskte.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.
