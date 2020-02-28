A woman tells of stopping at a cottage in the country, lured in by the simple sign that said, “Antiques”. Two elderly ladies ushered her into the living room and served tea. When she asked to see the antiques, one lady said hesitantly, “We are the antiques.” Then she explained about their loneliness. “We needed friends, but how could we find them out here in this isolated place? Then we thought of the Antiques sign. Only nice people appreciate lovely things. But remember our sign doesn’t say, “Antiques for Sale.” Then the other lady said, “We’ve made so many lasting friendships that we know God isn’t angry about our little trick.”
Everyone needs the friendship of others. That’s why people who try to find “friends” on social media aren’t satisfied. We need flesh and blood friends. We continue to find out that people who spend more and more screen-time actually become lonely and depressed.
When our son Paul was in kindergarten he had a wonderful teacher who always referred to others in the class as friends. She would put it in every part of their conversations. She would say, “our friend Steve…” or “our friend Sally…”
One day I came to visit the class and make animal balloons for them. When I came, they were on a break and kids were visiting with each other. I wanted to just watch and see how Paul was interacting with others. Finally Paul looked over at me & said, “Look Blake, there’s my friend Dad!”
I will never forget those words! It’s always special when people see their friends. That’s why it’s so special when we see ourselves as friends of God. Jesus said in the Gospel of John, chapter fifteen, verse fifteen, “…but I have called you friends, because I have made known to you everything that I have heard from my Father.”
Also we find in the book of James, chapter two, verse twenty-three, “Abraham believed God, and it was reckoned to him as righteousness, and he was called the friend of God.” What could be greater said of anybody but to be called “Friend of God.” It sounds so good!
Perhaps that’s why so many people love that great hymn, “What a Friend we have in Jesus.” It goes on to tell how special is that friendship. “All our sins and grief’s to bear.” I especially like verse three, “Are we weak and heavy laden, cumbered with a load of care. Precious Savior still our refuge; take it to the Lord in prayer.”
Prayer: Our Great Friend, we know our friendships are so meaningful. Help us to be a good friend to you and others.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
