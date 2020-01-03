Dear Annie: I’ve dated my boyfriend for more than 12 years. We got along fine when his grown kids were out of the picture, but now they’re back living with him.
His youngest is 21, yet he treats them like infants. The daughters are manipulating and controlling. When I bring up my feelings about the situation, he accuses me of being jealous and insecure. I feel I’ve wasted years in a relationship going nowhere.
I always helped him with rent, paying up to $700 a month, even though his kids don’t pay rent. Recently, I moved out. His response to my moving out was “We’re glad you’re gone!”
— Feeling Left Out
Dear Feeling: I, too, am glad you’re out of that house. Now you need to get out of the relationship. Having been in it for 12 years is not a justification to stay in it another second.
Ahead of you is the rest of your life, and I believe the coming years can be your best. If you’re having trouble finding the strength to seek out that better future, I encourage you to seek therapy. You deserve so much better than what you’re getting now.
Dear Annie: The letter you printed from “Stressed-Out Student,” who had no idea what subject to pursue in university, really struck a chord with me.
Your advice to consult the career counseling office was spot-on. A properly run career counseling office will give the student psychometric tests, which will give him or her a good idea what careers would be suitable for them.
I have always thought this type of testing should be mandatory in the final year of high school. At the end of an academic year, after graduating from high school, students generally are expected to go on to college or university or vocational school, but they have never had an opportunity to experience the world and find out for themselves who they really are and what they really like. Often, students pick a direction after high school that is totally inappropriate for them.
In the best-case scenario, this simply means the loss of time until they sort it out. However, in too many cases, this can lead to financial and psychological problems. This is really serious.
If, as a society, we can afford to educate our children to the high school level, then surely we can afford to help them get to the next stage in their lives by giving them this career counseling assistance.
— A Former Stressed Out Student
Dear Former Stressed Out Student: You make your case well, and I am sure many readers will thank you for it. At the same time, there is no substitute for experience, even if it means struggling to find oneself while in your late teens or early 20s.
What appears like lost time can actually be a tremendous learning experience that will pay off later in life.
Dear Annie: Regarding “Suds to My Elbows,” who is tired of guests not helping clean up after holiday dinners: May I suggest a chore sign-up sheet, labeled something neutral and diplomatic such as “Contribution Sign-Up Sheet.”
Email it to each family/guest a couple of weeks or a month ahead of time, and let them know that this is a new way to keep the chore contributions fairly even. I’m going to suggest it for our family this year, as I am one of the few that always helps! Good luck!
— B.
Dear B: This is an interesting idea, and I appreciate how straightforward and direct a solution it is. I’d be curious to hear how it works out for you this year. Please let us know.
Dear Annie: This is in response to “Suds to My Elbows,” who is tired of holiday dinner guests not pitching in during cleanup.
When I used to cook a full holiday meal for more than 20 people, I had one simple rule: No dessert until the dishes were done. It never failed. After a couple of years, I wasn’t even allowed to help. All the cooking pots, silverware, stemware and plates would be done. Leftovers were boxed and put away. All that was left for me were the dessert plates.
This tradition was even adopted by some of the guests at their holiday gatherings. Only one person ever grumbled — and he was eventually shamed into helping.
— Hope This Helps
Dear Hope: I think I’ll employ this sweet tip myself. Pie is a powerful motivator.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
