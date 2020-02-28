Dear Annie: People often write to you about their abusive parents.
I have a different problem: I was mean to, belligerent toward and critical of my mother. It started long before I was a teenager, but it definitely got worse during those years. I thought I hated her.
Later, when she became desperately ill, I realized I my love for her. I prayed to God that she would live; I even bargained with God that if she survived I would become a nun, and I wasn’t Catholic! She did get well, and I reneged on my end of that deal.
My father was not successful, but she supported him in pursuing his profession. She put him on a pedestal. Because of her, I adored him.
I have a lot of guilt for not recognizing my mother’s role in the family. I have written about her strengths and think she loved me in spite of my behavior, but I don’t know how to let go of the guilt and regret.
— Hateful Daughter
Dear Hateful Daughter: Your love is evident. If your mother is no longer here, you can cherish her memory by being kinder to her daughter. Redirect your regret into personal progress.
And seriously consider therapy, for helping finding the strength to forgive yourself. From what you say of your mother, it’s what she would want for you.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.