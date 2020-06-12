Dear Annie: My neighbor “Charlie” is a chatterbox. He only works part-time and is home for the day by 11 a.m.
For most of the afternoon, he hangs out in his front yard, talking to passersby. Anytime I run into him, it turns into a 20-minute-plus rambling conversation about all sorts of topics and people I don’t know.
I avoid taking out the trash some nights because I don’t want to get stuck outside talking to him.
Sometimes, I peek outside, see he’s not there and think the coast is clear — but then he rushes outside once I do. His family has a motion-activated “smart” security camera on the front of their house that I set off going down my driveway.
I’m not alone in feeling this way about Charlie. Recently, I said hello to my mailman, and he whispered, “I need to get out of here before Charlie gets started.”
Charlie really is a nice guy, and I’ve grown fond of him and his family over the past few years that I’ve lived here. And I know his chattiness is not a real problem, only a minor annoyance. But I wish I could keep our conversations to a minimum some days.
And I don’t think he’s lonely; they’ve got three generations in one household, so it’s not as though there’s a shortage of people for him to talk to.
I’ve tried dropping the usual hints — looking at my phone to check the time — but he just doesn’t get it, and he never pauses long enough for me to say that I need to go.
Would it be rude of me to interrupt him?
— Ear Off
Dear Ear Off: Dropping hints works fine with people who pick them up. Others need a more direct approach. But direct doesn’t need to mean confrontational.
The next time Charlie gets to chatting, give him a warm smile and say: “I really have to get going. I’ll catch you later!”
Other variations that will work: “I’m in the middle of chores ...” or “I was just about to make dinner...” If he bristles at the brush-off, that’s on him.
But if he’s such a social butterfly, I have a feeling he won’t mind. He’ll simply alight on his next audience.
Annie Lane, a graduate of New York Law School and New York University, writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Email questions to dearannie@creators.com.
